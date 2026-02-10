Daily Debrief: What Happened Today (Feb 10)

To equip young people and educators with AI skills, Google has partnered the Ministry of Education to roll out AI Living Labs. PHOTO: GOOGLE

Stamford Land sues UOB over allocation of excess rights shares in its 2021 issue

Property company Stamford Lan has taken UOB to the High Court over what it says is a breach of the bank’s duties in relation to the company’s rights issue in 2021. Stamford Land is claiming for losses and damages of S$1.88 million.

DBS capital return plans remain bright spot even with weaker earnings ahead: analysts

[SINGAPORE] DBS will likely report weaker earnings in 2026, but analysts are still positive on the lender given its high capital returns and potential for further special dividends.

Handle with extreme care any Reit mergers should CapitaLand, Mapletree merge

[SINGAPORE] Shareholders of CapitaLand Investment (CLI) could be eagerly waiting for a merger of Temasek-held entities CapitaLand Group and Mapletree Investments to be unveiled.

Seatrium unit seeks US$55.7 million from FPSO contract partner over ongoing dispute, commences arbitration

[SINGAPORE] Seatrium unit Jurong Shipyard has commenced arbitration proceedings against Petrobras Netherlands in relation to an ongoing dispute surrounding a contract.

Google expands R&D footprint in Singapore, scaling teams and upskilling programmes

[SINGAPORE] Google will expand its research and development (R&D) footprint in Singapore, as part of scaling its artificial intelligence (AI) investment here.

GuocoLand launches River Modern with prices from S$2,877 psf

[SINGAPORE] GuocoLand will start previews for its River Modern launch on Feb 20, with prices starting from S$2,877 per square foot (psf).