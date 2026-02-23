Daily Debrief: What Happened Today (Feb 23)

This optimistic outlook follows two years of robust growth at 5.3% and 5%, with expectations for another strong showing in 2026. PHOTO: ST

Singapore core inflation eases to 1% in January, better than expected

[SINGAPORE] The Republic’s core inflation eased to 1 per cent in January from 1.2 per cent in December, defying economists’ expectations.

Choppier waters ahead: Singapore SMEs brace for tougher US trade landscape as tariffs rise to 15%

[SINGAPORE] Singapore small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) exporting to the US will have to rethink their business strategies in response to the latest US tariff developments.

South-east Asia gets tariff breather as Trump resets duties, but too early for region to rejoice

[SINGAPORE, JAKARTA, KUALA LUMPUR, HO CHI MINH CITY, BANGKOK] South-east Asian exporters just caught an unexpected break from tariff pressure, with US President Donald Trump having imposed new global tariffs of 15 per cent on Saturday (Feb 21).

DBS partners Granite Asia to provide capital, financing for high-growth companies in Asia

[SINGAPORE] DBS is partnering a multi-asset investment platform to develop innovative investment and financing solutions, targeted at providing capital and support for high-growth Asian companies.

Singapore growth poised for boost as pace in tech productivity surges: DBS

[SINGAPORE] The Republic may be undergoing an uplift in growth potential, fuelled by a revival in productivity and record-breaking investment in high-tech sectors, a DBS macro research report released on Monday (Feb 23) said.

Blue Owl redemption halt sparks jitters, but Asian private credit seen largely shielded

[SINGAPORE] The decision by alternative asset manager Blue Owl to halt quarterly redemptions for its unlisted fund Blue Owl Capital Corp II (OBDC II) has rattled markets, but industry players say the fallout is unlikely to spread to Asia.