Daily Debrief: What Happened Today (Feb 25)

OCBC’s new CEO Tan Teck Long pivots to Asean, wealth integration in new growth road map

[SINGAPORE] A strategic shift towards Asean, wooing the high net worth to expand OCBC’s wealth pie, and an intensified focus on technology – these are some of the key strategies that the bank’s new group chief executive officer, Tan Teck Long, intends to spearhead.

Tariffs, Big Tech and economic ‘golden age’: 10 things Trump said in the State of the Union

[SINGAPORE] US President Donald Trump delivered his State of the Union address for this year on Wednesday (Feb 25) morning Asia time, stating that the “state of the union is strong”. It was the longest such speech that was televised, starting at about 10 am in Singapore and ending just before noon.

SIA’s Q3 financials beat street consensus; analysts see early signs of pricing recovery

[SINGAPORE] Singapore Airlines’ (SIA) third-quarter financial performance beat street estimates, with analysts seeing early signs of pricing recovery.

Yangzijiang Financial to report a loss for H2, full-year FY2025

[SINGAPORE] Yangzijiang (YZJ) Financial expects to report a loss for its second-half and full 2025 fiscal year, it announced in a bourse filing on Wednesday (Feb 25).

Deliveroo pulls out of Singapore after 10 years

[SINGAPORE] Food-delivery platform Deliveroo is exiting the Singapore market after a decade, with the final day of service set to be Mar 4.

Tan Boon Liat Building in Outram up for sale again at lower S$1 billion reserve price

[SINGAPORE] Freehold Tan Boon Liat Building has been put up for collective sale again at a lower reserve price of S$1 billion, about 13 per cent below the reserve price listed in the previous attempt.