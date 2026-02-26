The Business Times

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today (Feb 26)

Summarise
google-preferred-sourceAdd BT as a preferred source
Published Thu, Feb 26, 2026 · 06:30 PM
    • The improved outlook for 2026 comes on the back of better full-year prospects for Singapore's manufacturing as well as wholesale and retail trade sectors.
    • The improved outlook for 2026 comes on the back of better full-year prospects for Singapore's manufacturing as well as wholesale and retail trade sectors. PHOTO: YEN MENG JIIN, BT

    Stories you might have missed

    Economists raise Singapore’s 2026 growth forecast to 3.6%, majority see MAS holding in April

    HEADLINE inflation is projected at 1.5%.

    Budget 2026: Retail, F&B rents make up lower share of business costs in last few years

    RENT increases have also trended below nominal GDP growth and inflation in recent years, says PM Wong.

    Budget 2026: Over-reliance on taxing the rich risks shifting burden to middle class, says PM Wong

    DECODING ASIA

    Navigate Asia in
    a new global order

    Get the insights delivered to your inbox.

    SINGAPORE will not pursue ‘jobless growth’, the prime minister pledges in his round-up speech.

    HSBC kicks off Singapore insurance business sale, eyes over US$1 billion value: sources

    THE bank makes the bulk of its revenues and profits in Asia.

    Singapore factory output up 16.6% in January on electronics surge, surpassing estimates

    ALL clusters record growth in factory output, except general manufacturing and biomedical manufacturing.

    Qantas to start first cabin crew base in Singapore from September, plans to have 650 crew in five years

    THE Australian national carrier says it aims to get 120 crew members on board within the first year.

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    Daily Debrief

    Copyright SPH Media. All rights reserved.

    Reuse this contentFeedback
    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More