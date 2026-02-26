Daily Debrief: What Happened Today (Feb 26)

The improved outlook for 2026 comes on the back of better full-year prospects for Singapore's manufacturing as well as wholesale and retail trade sectors. PHOTO: YEN MENG JIIN, BT

Stories you might have missed

Economists raise Singapore’s 2026 growth forecast to 3.6%, majority see MAS holding in April

HEADLINE inflation is projected at 1.5%.

Budget 2026: Retail, F&B rents make up lower share of business costs in last few years

RENT increases have also trended below nominal GDP growth and inflation in recent years, says PM Wong.

Budget 2026: Over-reliance on taxing the rich risks shifting burden to middle class, says PM Wong

SINGAPORE will not pursue ‘jobless growth’, the prime minister pledges in his round-up speech.

HSBC kicks off Singapore insurance business sale, eyes over US$1 billion value: sources

THE bank makes the bulk of its revenues and profits in Asia.

Singapore factory output up 16.6% in January on electronics surge, surpassing estimates

ALL clusters record growth in factory output, except general manufacturing and biomedical manufacturing.

Qantas to start first cabin crew base in Singapore from September, plans to have 650 crew in five years

THE Australian national carrier says it aims to get 120 crew members on board within the first year.