Daily Debrief: What Happened Today (Feb 4)

Stories you might have missed

KKR, Singtel buy STT GDC for S$6.6 billion in one of Asia’s largest data centre deals

[SINGAPORE] A KKR-led consortium, along with Singtel, will acquire Singapore-based ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (STT GDC) for S$6.6 billion.

Premiums for all COE categories drop, led by large cars with 9% decrease

[SINGAPORE] Certificate of Entitlement (COE) premiums for all types of vehicles dropped in February’s first round of bidding, with the largest decrease of almost 9 per cent posted by the large car category.

Top agent Rayne Chua at Melvin Lim’s KW Singapore leaves for ERA with many members of her team

[SINGAPORE] The fallout from the PropertyLimBrothers (PLB) saga continues, as one of KW Singapore’s top real estate brokers, Rayne Chua, has quit to join ERA.

Ministers’ pay unchanged while median incomes up 80% since 2012: Chan Chun Sing

[SINGAPORE] Ministerial salaries have remained frozen at their 2012 levels, even as median incomes of Singaporeans grew 80 per cent over the same period, Minister-in-charge of the Public Service Chan Chun Sing said on Wednesday (Feb 4).

Apac commercial real estate investment hits US$40.3 billion in Q4, capping strongest year since 2021: JLL

[SINGAPORE] Asia-Pacific’s commercial real estate market ended 2025 on a high note, with investments in the fourth quarter rising 15 per cent year on year to US$40.3 billion.

Malaysia’s 10-year chip design goal is facing ‘ultimate test’: economy minister

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia is ranked sixth globally in semiconductors, but lacks the intellectual property to match this status. To bridge this gap, Economy Minister Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir is leveraging the 13th Malaysia Plan (RMK-13) to pivot the semiconductor sector towards an ecosystem that is designed, made and built by Malaysians.