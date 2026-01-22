Daily Debrief: What Happened Today (Jan 22)

The new quota includes 25% of replacement COEs from vehicles deregistered between January 2025 and December 2025. PHOTO: CMG

Top bid for Dairy Farm condo site is 5.7% lower than that for nearby plot sold a year ago

[SINGAPORE] An Urban Redevelopment Authority tender for a 99-year leasehold private housing site in Dairy Farm Walk that closed on Thursday (Jan 22) has drawn five bids.

COE quota dips 0.8% to 18,824 for February to April

[SINGAPORE] The supply of Certificates of Entitlement (COEs) for the February to April 2026 period will fall 0.8 per cent to 18,824, down from 18,984 in the previous quarter, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said on Thursday (Jan 22).

Malaysia’s Sunway pushes ahead with RM11 billion IJM takeover despite RM2.5 billion money laundering probe

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia’s blue-chip conglomerate Sunway said it will press ahead with its proposed RM11 billion (S$3.5 billion) takeover of IJM Corp.

SIA, Wilmar the only Singapore companies to make Fortune’s most admired firms list

[SINGAPORE] National carrier Singapore Airlines (SIA) ranked first among its peers in the airline industry on Fortune’s 2026 World’s Most Admired Companies list.

Customer experience platform Toku closes 14% above IPO price on Catalist debut

[SINGAPORE] Customer experience platform Toku made its trading debut on the Catalist board on Thursday (Jan 22). This was Singapore’s second listing of the year.

World Economic Forum 2026: Hope for ‘multi-bilateralism’

THIS week’s visit of US President Donald Trump to Davos has, perhaps inevitably, made the global headlines at the World Economic Forum (WEF). However, beneath the US presidential bubble sucking political oxygen from the event, there has been wide-ranging, important discussion about the future of the global economy.