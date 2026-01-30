Daily Debrief: What Happened Today (Jan 30)

CapitaLand Investment's partnership with Elegant Group on The Clementi Mall is not expected to have a material impact on its financials. PHOTO: BT FILE

Driving growth, creating jobs: What are the Economic Strategy Review’s 7 recommendations?

[SINGAPORE] Ahead of the upcoming Budget speech, the Economic Strategy Review (ESR) committees provided a midterm update on Thursday (Jan 29), proposing seven recommendations to drive Singapore’s economic growth and create good jobs amid the complex global environment.

What’s new about the Economic Strategy Review update? A spirit of risk-taking

[SINGAPORE] At first glance, the initial recommendations under the Economic Strategy Review (ESR) may seem unsurprising. This is far from the first time that we have heard about the importance of being a global hub, innovating, using artificial intelligence, going abroad and lifelong learning.

Indonesia stock exchange chief resigns after MSCI shock triggers market turmoil

[JAKARTA] The chief executive of the Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX) has resigned following a sharp market sell-off that led to two consecutive trading halts, triggered by an MSCI warning over free-float and investability concerns.

Keppel DC Reit H2 DPU up 7.1% at S$0.05248 on the back of acquisitions, strong portfolio reversion

[SINGAPORE] Data centre-focused Keppel DC Reit on Friday (Jan 30) posted a 7.1 per cent increase in distribution per unit (DPU) to S$0.05248 for the second half ended Dec 31, 2025, from S$0.04902 in the corresponding period a year earlier.

Gold tumbles below US$5,000, dragging other metals lower

[BENGALURU] Gold prices tumbled by more than 7 per cent to break below the US$5,000 mark on Friday (Jan 30) as the US dollar strengthened on the imminent appointment of a new US Federal Reserve Chair, though the safe-haven metal remained set for its biggest monthly gain since 1999 after chalking up multiple record peaks.

CapitaLand Investment provides advisory services for The Clementi Mall; holds minority stake in asset

[SINGAPORE] CapitaLand Investment (CLI) will provide real estate advisory services for The Clementi Mall and hold a minority interest in the asset.