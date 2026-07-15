Daily Debrief: What Happened Today (Jul 15)

GovTech was established in October 2016 and has since developed widely used digital services such as Singpass. PHOTO: BT FILE

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GovTech retrenches 93 staff in first phase of agency’s 2-year workforce transformation

[SINGAPORE] The Government Technology Agency (GovTech) has launched what it calls a workforce transformation exercise, retrenching 93 employees in the first phase of a two-year restructuring that is expected to affect between 7 and 9 per cent of its workforce.

DBS targets S$1 trillion in AUM by 2030 as it steps up AI, hiring push

[SINGAPORE] DBS is looking to accumulate more than S$1 trillion in assets under management (AUM) across its retail and wealth segments by 2030, as it doubles down on artificial intelligence, partnerships and regional expansion to capture Asia’s growing wealth.

Singapore tourism receipts climb 5.8% to S$8.6 billion in Q1 amid quality tourism push

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[SINGAPORE] The Republic collected S$8.6 billion in tourism receipts in the first quarter of 2026, up 5.8 per cent from the S$8.1 billion recorded in the corresponding period a year earlier.

New private home sales down 42.6% in June amid school-holiday lull, no new launches

[SINGAPORE] Developers in Singapore sold 156 private homes in June, down 42.6 per cent from the 272 units moved a year earlier, data released by the Urban Redevelopment Authority showed on Wednesday (Jul 15).

Singapore SMEs increasingly ‘immune to uncertainty’ after years of volatility: OCBC executive

[SINGAPORE] Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Singapore have increasingly built a tolerance against volatility, after multiple years of uncertainty in recent times.

F&B businesses to get funding, advisory support under new AI programme

[SINGAPORE] A new initiative to help F&B businesses adopt artificial intelligence processes into their workflow was launched by Enterprise Singapore (EnterpriseSG) and UOB on Wednesday (Jul 15).