Daily Debrief: What Happened Today (Jul 17)

Electronics NODX surges 105.1% in June, up from 94.8% growth in May, which Enterprise Singapore attributed to robust global AI-related demand. PHOTO: YEN MENG JIIN, BT

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AI-fuelled electronics to keep Singapore exports resilient, but growth becoming increasingly concentrated

[SINGAPORE] Artificial intelligence-driven demand for electronics is expected to keep Singapore’s exports resilient in the second half, although economists warned that growth is becoming increasingly reliant on a single sector as non-electronics exports continue to weaken.

Asia-Pacific airlines’ 2025 revenues climb 4.3% to US$223.7 billion on travel surge

[SINGAPORE] Asia-Pacific airlines’ combined operating revenue in 2025 climbed 4.3 per cent year on year to US$223.7 billion, driven by a surge in international and regional travel.

UOB shares end 2.4% lower after months of steady gains

Asean Intelligence Get insights into businesses across South-east Asia Get the free report

[SINGAPORE] Shares of UOB : U11 -2.53% fell as much as 3.8 per cent on Friday (Jul 17) after a steady rise since the end of April.

Frasers Property Industrial CEO Reini Otter to step down and join ESR; Ian Barter named interim leader

[SINGAPORE] Frasers Property : TQ5 0% announced on Friday (Jul 17) that the CEO of its industrial and logistics arm, Frasers Property Industrial, is set to step down on Dec 17.

Financial astrology: Is the STI really hoping for Spain to win the World Cup?

[SINGAPORE] On Monday (Jul 20), at 3 am in Singapore, the world will watch Spain and Argentina clash in New Jersey for the 2026 Fifa World Cup.

Most buyers of million-dollar HDB flats paid no COV; retirees, younger people drive demand for such units: PropNex

[SINGAPORE] A majority of buyers of million-dollar Housing & Development Board (HDB) resale flats did not pay any cash-over-valuation (COV), said a PropNex report.