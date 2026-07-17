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Daily Debrief: What Happened Today (Jul 17)

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Published Fri, Jul 17, 2026 · 06:43 PM
    • Electronics NODX surges 105.1% in June, up from 94.8% growth in May, which Enterprise Singapore attributed to robust global AI-related demand.
    • Electronics NODX surges 105.1% in June, up from 94.8% growth in May, which Enterprise Singapore attributed to robust global AI-related demand. PHOTO: YEN MENG JIIN, BT

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