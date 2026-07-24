Daily Debrief: What Happened Today (Jul 24)

The Office of the United States Trade Representative has imposed an additional 12.5% tariff on Singapore’s exports to the US. PHOTO: REUTERS

Stories you might have missed

Impact of US forced labour tariff on Singapore economy likely contained: economists

SINGAPORE] The economic impact of new tariffs imposed by the United States on Singapore over forced labour concerns is likely to be limited, as exemptions for semiconductors and other key products are expected to cushion the blow, economists said on Friday (Jul 24).

Seatrium expects ‘material’ improvement in H1 profit

[SINGAPORE] Offshore and marine group Seatrium on Friday (Jul 24) said that it expects to record “a material year-on year improvement” in net profit for its first half of the year, due to divestment gains and progressive margin improvements.

Allianz to buy HSBC’s Singapore insurance unit for S$2.9 billion

Asean Intelligence Get insights into businesses across South-east Asia Get the free report

[SINGAPORE] HSBC Holdings on Friday (Jul 24) said it has agreed to sell its life and health insurance business in Singapore to German insurer Allianz for S$2.7 billion. This is part of a broader S$2.9 billion deal that includes an exclusive distribution arrangement.

Private residential rents rise 0.7% in Q2 as home prices inch up 0.5%: URA

[SINGAPORE] Rents for Singapore private homes were up 0.7 per cent in the second quarter of 2026, rising slightly faster than the 0.3 per cent increase in the first quarter of the year.

UOB targets five times growth in Hong Kong private bank AUM by 2030

[SINGAPORE] UOB is targeting a five times increase in the assets under management (AUM) and revenue of its Hong Kong private banking business by 2030, while trebling its client adviser headcount to about 60.

COE quota: Cat A falls 4.2%, Cat B rises 5.8% for August to October

[SINGAPORE] The supply of Certificates of Entitlement (COEs) for the August to October 2026 period will rise 0.2 per cent to 19,085 from 19,052 in the previous quarter, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said on Friday (Jul 24).