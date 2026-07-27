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Daily Debrief: What Happened Today (Jul 27)

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Published Mon, Jul 27, 2026 · 06:30 PM
    • Economists broadly agreed that MAS’ more upbeat growth assessment underpinned the surprise decision to tighten monetary policy.
    • Economists broadly agreed that MAS’ more upbeat growth assessment underpinned the surprise decision to tighten monetary policy. PHOTO: BT FILE

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    More monetary tightening on the cards as early as October, after July’s ‘half-trigger’ move: economists

    [SINGAPORE] The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) could move again as early as October, after a modest “very slight” tightening move on Monday (Jul 27), say private-sector economists.

    Electronics lifts Singapore factory output 7.2% in June, but growth misses forecasts

    [SINGAPORE] Factory output rose 7.2 per cent year on year in June, missing expectations and moderating from May’s revised 17.8 per cent growth, data from the Economic Development Board showed on Monday (Jul 27).

    Evercore CEO Keith Magnus appointed to SLA board as DBS’ Lim Soon Chong leaves

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    [SINGAPORE] The Ministry of Law on Monday (Jul 27) announced upcoming changes to the Singapore Land Authority (SLA) board, naming Evercore Asia’s chairman and chief executive, Keith Magnus, as its newest member.

    Seatrium shares close 8.9% higher after positive profit guidance

    [SINGAPORE] Shares of Seatrium : 5E2 +8.92% closed 8.9 per cent higher on Monday (Jul 27) after the marine and offshore specialist issued a positive profit guidance on Friday for its first-half results.

    iFast to raise dividend ratio to 40%, sees minimal impact from China’s cross-border clampdown

    [SINGAPORE] Wealth platform iFast : AIY -2.69% will gradually increase its dividend payout ratio to 40 per cent from 25 per cent currently, amid growth in profitability and shareholders’ equity.

    Raffles Medical H1 profit falls 9.6% to S$29 million

    [SINGAPORE] Raffles Medical Group : BSL -4.21% posted a net profit of S$29 million for its first half ended Jun 30, down 9.6 per cent from S$32.1 million in the same period a year prior.

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