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Daily Debrief: What Happened Today (Jul 30)

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Published Thu, Jul 30, 2026 · 06:35 PM
    • Keppel declares an interim cash dividend of S$0.15 per share for H1 2026, unchanged from the year-ago period.
    • Keppel declares an interim cash dividend of S$0.15 per share for H1 2026, unchanged from the year-ago period. PHOTO: YEN MENG JIIN, BT

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    [SINGAPORE] Asset manager Keppel on Thursday (Jul 30) reported a 59 per cent drop in overall net profit to S$154.7 million for the first half ended Jun 30, down from S$377.7 million a year earlier.

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