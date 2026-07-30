Daily Debrief: What Happened Today (Jul 30)

Keppel declares an interim cash dividend of S$0.15 per share for H1 2026, unchanged from the year-ago period. PHOTO: YEN MENG JIIN, BT

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Keppel H1 net profit down 59% to S$154.7 million on impairments, M1 deal fallout; shares close 4.3% lower

[SINGAPORE] Asset manager Keppel on Thursday (Jul 30) reported a 59 per cent drop in overall net profit to S$154.7 million for the first half ended Jun 30, down from S$377.7 million a year earlier.

Singtel in talks for Optus stake sale reportedly worth US$1.4 billion

[SINGAPORE] Singtel said on Thursday (Jul 30) it is in discussions with “interested parties” to sell a stake in its wholly owned Australian unit Optus, though the telco cautioned investors that a transaction is far from guaranteed.

Chip designer Ambiq Micro’s secondary listing on SGX a ‘reflection of commitment’: CEO

Asean Intelligence Get insights into businesses across South-east Asia Get the free report

[SINGAPORE] For chip designer Ambiq Micro, doing a secondary listing on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) is part of its pledge to being a global company.

Can SIA achieve soft touchdown after surprise S$76 million loss?

[SINGAPORE] There is no consensus among analysts whether the sharp jump in fuel costs and losses from Air India will continue to weigh on Singapore Airlines (SIA) : C6L -4.38% following its S$76 million first-quarter net loss.

Asean gold demand buoyed by Indonesia, Thailand in Q2, bucking broader global sell-off

[SINGAPORE] Investor appetite for gold in Asean remained resilient in the second quarter, defying broader year-on-year declines in global gold demand.

Singapore ETF market hits record S$21 billion AUM in H1 as trading activity doubles: SGX

[SINGAPORE] Singapore’s exchange-traded fund (ETF) market reached new heights in the first half of 2026, with gold and real estate investment trust (Reit) ETFs leading asset growth.