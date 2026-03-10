The Business Times

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today (Mar 10)

Summarise
google-preferred-sourceAdd BT as a preferred source
Published Tue, Mar 10, 2026 · 06:30 PM
    • Recent market movements suggest investors are preparing for a cooling of tensions in the Middle East despite there being no diplomatic breakthrough.
    • Recent market movements suggest investors are preparing for a cooling of tensions in the Middle East despite there being no diplomatic breakthrough. PHOTO: REUTERS

    Stories you might have missed

    ‘The value of not panicking’: Analysts urge caution amid wild swings in markets as Gulf conflict continues

    [SINGAPORE] Analysts are warning investors to maintain a “cautious” stance as markets swing on the back of developments in the Gulf conflict.

    Blue chips in Singapore finish 2.2% up after Trump says Iran war will end ‘very soon’

    [SINGAPORE] Blue-chip counters in Singapore rebounded on Tuesday (Mar 10) after US President Donald Trump said overnight that the war with Iran would be over “very soon”.

    Prism+ appoints Jonathan Wong as CEO; founder Jonathan Tan stepping up as executive chairman

    DECODING ASIA

    Navigate Asia in
    a new global order

    Get the insights delivered to your inbox.

    [SINGAPORE] Local consumer electronics brand Prism+ has appointed Jonathan Wong as its chief executive officer, taking over the role from founder Jonathan Tan.

    Singapore remains bright spot for Airwallex as revenue doubles in 2025: Airwallex APAC GM

    [SINGAPORE] Airwallex still sees Singapore as a bright spot in its Asia-Pacific market, as revenue more than doubled, rising 107 per cent in 2025.

    Global uncertainty weighs on Singapore property players in Q4: NUS poll

    [SINGAPORE] Sentiment among real estate players in Singapore remained positive in the fourth quarter of 2025, amid robust housing demand even at premium price points, a quarterly poll indicated.

    Health Sciences Authority updates regulatory framework with AI guidelines

    [SINGAPORE] The Health Sciences Authority (HSA) has updated its regulatory framework with new guidelines governing the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in healthcare.

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    Daily Debrief

    Copyright SPH Media. All rights reserved.

    Reuse this contentFeedback
    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More