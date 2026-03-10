Daily Debrief: What Happened Today (Mar 10)
- Recent market movements suggest investors are preparing for a cooling of tensions in the Middle East despite there being no diplomatic breakthrough. PHOTO: REUTERS
‘The value of not panicking’: Analysts urge caution amid wild swings in markets as Gulf conflict continues
[SINGAPORE] Analysts are warning investors to maintain a “cautious” stance as markets swing on the back of developments in the Gulf conflict.
Blue chips in Singapore finish 2.2% up after Trump says Iran war will end ‘very soon’
[SINGAPORE] Blue-chip counters in Singapore rebounded on Tuesday (Mar 10) after US President Donald Trump said overnight that the war with Iran would be over “very soon”.
Prism+ appoints Jonathan Wong as CEO; founder Jonathan Tan stepping up as executive chairman
[SINGAPORE] Local consumer electronics brand Prism+ has appointed Jonathan Wong as its chief executive officer, taking over the role from founder Jonathan Tan.
Singapore remains bright spot for Airwallex as revenue doubles in 2025: Airwallex APAC GM
[SINGAPORE] Airwallex still sees Singapore as a bright spot in its Asia-Pacific market, as revenue more than doubled, rising 107 per cent in 2025.
Global uncertainty weighs on Singapore property players in Q4: NUS poll
[SINGAPORE] Sentiment among real estate players in Singapore remained positive in the fourth quarter of 2025, amid robust housing demand even at premium price points, a quarterly poll indicated.
Health Sciences Authority updates regulatory framework with AI guidelines
[SINGAPORE] The Health Sciences Authority (HSA) has updated its regulatory framework with new guidelines governing the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in healthcare.
