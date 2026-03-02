The Business Times

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today (Mar 2)

Summarise
google-preferred-sourceAdd BT as a preferred source
Published Mon, Mar 2, 2026 · 06:30 PM
    • DBS chief investment officer Hou Wey Fook says the bank expects the usual flight to safety this week to treasuries and gold.
    • DBS chief investment officer Hou Wey Fook says the bank expects the usual flight to safety this week to treasuries and gold. PHOTO: BT FILE

    Stories you might have missed

    Sats, SIA lead Singapore stock market tumble on Iran war fears; STI down 2.1%

    Of the 30 counters on the blue-chip index, 25 end the day down

    Budget 2026: Singapore mandates stricter security for home routers, raises bar for critical infrastructure

    THE measures aim to better protect consumers from cyberthreats and raise baseline national cybersecurity standards.

    Budget 2026: Singapore to train 100,000 workers to apply AI

    DECODING ASIA

    Navigate Asia in
    a new global order

    Get the insights delivered to your inbox.

    THE government also aims to support 10,000 enterprises in adopting AI over the next three years.

    US-Israel-Iran conflict could send oil prices surging; Singapore to reassess growth, inflation forecasts if necessary: DPM Gan

    CITY-STATE faces an ‘unpredictable and uncertain’ global trading environment, says the deputy prime minister.

    Budget 2026: Phase One of Greater Sentosa Master Plan commences with infrastructure upgrades

    AS FOR Orchard Road’s refresh, the government will launch a tender to transform 37 Emerald Hill, where the Singapore Chinese Girls’ School used to sit.

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    Daily Debrief

    Copyright SPH Media. All rights reserved.

    Reuse this contentFeedback
    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More