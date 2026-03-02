Daily Debrief: What Happened Today (Mar 2)

DBS chief investment officer Hou Wey Fook says the bank expects the usual flight to safety this week to treasuries and gold. PHOTO: BT FILE

Sats, SIA lead Singapore stock market tumble on Iran war fears; STI down 2.1%

Of the 30 counters on the blue-chip index, 25 end the day down

Budget 2026: Singapore mandates stricter security for home routers, raises bar for critical infrastructure

THE measures aim to better protect consumers from cyberthreats and raise baseline national cybersecurity standards.

Budget 2026: Singapore to train 100,000 workers to apply AI

THE government also aims to support 10,000 enterprises in adopting AI over the next three years.

US-Israel-Iran conflict could send oil prices surging; Singapore to reassess growth, inflation forecasts if necessary: DPM Gan

CITY-STATE faces an ‘unpredictable and uncertain’ global trading environment, says the deputy prime minister.

Budget 2026: Phase One of Greater Sentosa Master Plan commences with infrastructure upgrades

AS FOR Orchard Road’s refresh, the government will launch a tender to transform 37 Emerald Hill, where the Singapore Chinese Girls’ School used to sit.