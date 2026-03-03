The Business Times

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today (Mar 3)

Published Tue, Mar 3, 2026 · 06:45 PM
    PHOTO: BT FILE

    Singapore, Tg Pelepas, Port Klang could face congestion from Middle East-bound boxships; capacity shortage feared

    [SINGAPORE] Port congestion in Asia’s key transhipment hubs stemming from the Middle East conflicts is expected.

    Mandating advance retrenchment notice may hasten layoffs, discourage negotiations: Tan See Leng

    [SINGAPORE] Mandating advance retrenchment notifications may have its merits, but doing so may force companies to finalise retrenchments more quickly and discourage negotiations, Manpower Minister Tan See Leng warned on Tuesday (Mar 3).

    100 employers caught making false CPF contributions to boost foreign worker quotas from 2024 to 2025

    [SINGAPORE] About 100 employers have been hit with enforcement actions for fradulently inflating their foreign worker quotas through “phantom worker” arrangements between 2024 and 2025, Manpower Minister Tan See Leng said on Tuesday (Mar 3).

    Budget 2026: AI-focused One Pass to lure top tech talent; airlines can hire cabin crew from more countries

    [SINGAPORE] The Republic will introduce a new artificial intelligence (AI) and technology track under the Overseas Networks and Expertise (One) Pass in January 2027, replacing the existing Tech.Pass scheme, as it seeks to sharpen its appeal to leading global digital and AI professionals.

    Gulf wealth clients staying put for now, but Singapore may see inflows if conflict persists

    [SINGAPORE] Singapore’s wealth managers have not observed broad-based capital flight from the Middle East amid the ongoing conflict, though the Republic could see “incremental inflows” if geopolitical tensions escalate further.

