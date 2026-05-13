Daily Debrief: What Happened Today (May 13)

The Iran crisis has shown how disruptions can cascade through the global economy, affecting energy markets and shipping routes, among others, says DPM Gan. PHOTO: YEN MENG JIIN, BT

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Singapore life insurers pay out over S$5 billion in Q1, the highest for quarter since 2021

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[SINGAPORE] The local life insurance industry paid out S$5.08 billion in claims and maturity payouts to individuals and families in Singapore in the first quarter of 2026, marking the highest Q1 payout since 2021.

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South-east Asia’s e-commerce market to hit nearly US$290 billion by 2029: study

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