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Daily Debrief: What Happened Today (May 13)

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Published Wed, May 13, 2026 · 06:30 PM
    • The Iran crisis has shown how disruptions can cascade through the global economy, affecting energy markets and shipping routes, among others, says DPM Gan.
    • The Iran crisis has shown how disruptions can cascade through the global economy, affecting energy markets and shipping routes, among others, says DPM Gan. PHOTO: YEN MENG JIIN, BT

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