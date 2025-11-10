Daily Debrief: What Happened Today (Nov 10)

Asked if its cash cow, the SingPost Centre, will still be divested given it was initially flagged as a non-core asset but has been its top earner, group CEO Mark Chong said this is part of the strategic review the group is still undertaking. PHOTO: BT FILE

Stories you might have missed

SingPost’s new chief urges shareholders against reading too much into how Singtel is involved in SingPost

[SINGAPORE] Singapore Post (SingPost) new chief Mark Chong previously group chief corporate officer at Singtel suggested that the market “not to read too much into how Singtel is involved in SingPost” simply because he was from the postal agency’s largest shareholder.

Hillhouse’s EZA Hill buys DHL logistics facility for US$40 million in first Thailand acquisition

[SINGAPORE] EZA Hill Property Management is acquiring a US$40 million DHL logistics facility. This marks its first acquisition in Thailand after the Hillhouse Investment-backed industrial platform swept up properties in Singapore and Indonesia in the past year.

Malaysia’s Oriental Holdings to seal RM411 million Penang, Langkawi hotel deals; partners Ascott for rebranding

BT in your inbox Start and end each day with the latest news stories and analyses delivered straight to your inbox. Sign Up Sign Up

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia’s Oriental Holdings, a diversified conglomerate best known as one of the country’s largest Honda distributors, is deepening its partnership with Singapore-based lodging operator The Ascott Ltd as it moves to acquire three Bayview-branded hotels in Penang and Langkawi for RM411 million (S$128 million).

Economy passengers to be charged S$1 to S$10.40 sustainable fuel levy from Oct 2026

[SINGAPORE] The Republic’s previously-announced sustainable aviation fuel levy will kick in on Oct 1, 2026 for all passengers and cargo on commercial flights originating in Singapore.

Weak rupiah, capital outflows could complicate Indonesia’s redenomination plan: analysts

[JAKARTA] Indonesia wants to give the rupiah a face lift by removing three zeroes, but with the currency still sliding and investor confidence delicate, economists say now may not be ideal for the country to embark on its long-stalled currency redenomination.

Luxury condo or landed house? A local homebuyer has sound reasons to buy prime condos

[SINGAPORE] One privilege locals enjoy in the private housing market here is the ability to buy a landed home.