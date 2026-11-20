Malaysia and Thailand face greater risks from US’ new curbs on advanced AI chips due to their exposure to non-US data centre customers. PHOTO: YEN MENG JIIN, BT

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‘Chilling effect’: US chips curb could slow down Asean data centre growth; Malaysia, Thailand at higher risk: analysts

[SINGAPORE] Washington’s new curbs on advanced artificial intelligence chips could slow down the next phase of growth for South-east Asia’s data centre build-out, analysts said.

Singapore-based DayOne is said to pause US IPO plans on data centre, market concerns

[HONG KONG] DayOne Data Centres has put plans for its multibillion-dollar US initial public offering on hold, people familiar with the matter said, as investors question the sustainability of frothy valuations for digital infrastructure supporting the artificial intelligence boom.

Indonesia’s PNG supply to Singapore fully restored, no further cuts flagged: METI

The Business Times Insights Asia Pacific Sustainability Index 2026 Sustainability has reached APAC boardrooms but are board members sufficiently equipped? Find out more in our report. ACCESS THE INSIGHTS

[SINGAPORE] Piped natural gas (PNG) supplies from Indonesia to Singapore have been fully restored since Nov 12, nearly three weeks after Indonesia cut exports to the city-state to prioritise domestic consumption.

STI drops below 5,000 points; regional markets also track losses across Wall Street

[SINGAPORE] Singapore fell sharply into negative territory on Friday (Nov 20) morning, tracking overnight losses on Wall Street, where Anthropic’s much-anticipated Nasdaq debut failed to lift the broader market.

‘IPO and beyond’: GIC to stay invested in Anthropic following Nasdaq debut

[SINGAPORE] GIC intends to remain invested in artificial-intelligence company Anthropic beyond its blockbuster initial public offering, as the Singapore sovereign wealth fund looks to deepen its partnership with the Claude chatbot maker.

Singapore, China launch FTA-upgrade talks as leaders discuss closer AI ties

[SHENZHEN] Singapore and China have launched talks to upgrade their bilateral free trade agreement (FTA) to cover new areas such as the digital economy, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said on Friday after meeting Chinese President Xi Jinping.