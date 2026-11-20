PM Wong and Chinese President Xi pledge to deepen relations between countries amid major global shake-ups

[SHENZHEN] Singapore and China have launched talks to upgrade their bilateral free trade agreement (FTA) to cover new areas such as the digital economy, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said on Friday (Nov 20) after meeting Chinese President Xi Jinping.

In a social media post after the meeting, PM Wong said the upgrade would facilitate cross-border data flows and open up new opportunities for companies.

The two leaders also discussed how to deepen cooperation in emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence. PM Wong said both countries were investing in AI and could learn from each other in helping businesses innovate and raise productivity, and preparing workers for future jobs.

In a fact sheet, Singapore’s Ministry of Energy, Trade and Industry (METI) said it had signed a memorandum of understanding with China’s Ministry of Commerce to begin work on the China-Singapore Free Trade Agreement 4.0 upgrade.

The upgrade will explore closer cooperation in areas such as government procurement and the digital economy, with the aim of opening up new markets and making it easier for Singapore companies to do business, said METI.

The agreement took effect on Jan 1, 2009, and has been progressively upgraded. It was China’s first comprehensive bilateral FTA with an Asian country.

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Singapore and China upgraded ties to an “All-Round High-Quality Future-Oriented Partnership” in 2023. PM Wong said in his post that cooperation under the partnership had since expanded into areas such as green development and connectivity.

In his opening remarks at the meeting, PM Wong said Singapore and China’s longstanding friendship and close partnership “has deepened” even as the international environment has become more complex.

He said the two countries could build on their three government-to-government projects in China – a reference to the Suzhou Industrial Park, Sino-Singapore Tianjin Eco-City, and Chongqing Connectivity Initiative – to deepen their economic ties further.

“Singapore and China have achieved much together, and I look forward to discussing with President Xi how we can build on this very strong foundation and take our partnership further,” he said in his opening remarks delivered in English.

The media were allowed to be in attendance only for the first few minutes of the leaders’ meeting – which lasted around 25 minutes – at Kylin Villa. This is a sprawling state-owned lakeside resort nestled at the foot of Qilin Mountain and used for high-level official receptions.

Tangible benefits

President Xi said in Mandarin that cooperation over the past few years has brought tangible benefits to people in both countries.

China was Singapore’s largest merchandise trading partner from 2013 to 2024 and its third-largest services trading partner in 2024. Bilateral merchandise trade totalled S$162.9 billion in 2025, accounting for 11.7 per cent of Singapore’s global merchandise trade.

The city-state has been China’s largest source of foreign direct investment by annual flows since 2013. It is also the largest recipient in Asia of China’s outward direct investment by flows.

“At present, the world is undergoing profound changes unseen in a century, with a new round of technological revolution and industrial transformation gaining momentum,” noted President Xi.

He described Singapore and China as friendly neighbours and key development partners, and called for closer strategic communication and cooperation to take their partnership to “new heights”.

“By doing so, we can better serve our respective modernisation efforts and make a positive contribution to regional and international prosperity and stability,” the Chinese president added.

Kylin Villa was also where he hosted a historic summit with US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday.

“At a time of heightened geopolitical tensions, such dialogue is especially valuable as it contributes to greater understanding, peace and stability for the entire world,” said PM Wong, who also congratulated Xi on China’s hosting of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) summit and his meeting with Trump and Putin.

Friday’s meeting was the third between PM Wong and President Xi since the Singapore prime minister took office in May 2024. They last met in Beijing during PM Wong’s introductory visit in June 2025, following a first meeting on the sidelines of the Apec summit in Peru in November 2024.

PM Wong arrived in Shenzhen on Wednesday to attend the 33rd Apec Economic Leaders’ Meeting, shortly after the conclusion of the 49th Asean Summit in Manila, where Singapore formally assumed the bloc’s chairmanship.

At the Apec plenary session on Thursday, PM Wong urged leaders to keep the Asia-Pacific from splitting into “competing economic blocs”.

He instead called for greater cooperation to “ensure that our region continues to be an engine of growth and prosperity for the world”.

Meanwhile, President Xi said at the plenary that China will provide US$20 million to support “Apec’s practical cooperation”.

PM Wong will next head to Beijing for a meeting and working lunch with Premier Li Qiang, before wrapping up his trip on Saturday.