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Daily Debrief: What Happened Today (Oct 7)

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Published Wed, Oct 7, 2026 · 06:29 PM
    • Shares of OCBC dropped more than 6% in intraday trading on Wednesday.
    • Shares of OCBC dropped more than 6% in intraday trading on Wednesday. PHOTO: ST

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    OCBC sheds S$8 billion in value as shares close nearly 6% down; analysts cautious on banks

    [SINGAPORE] RHB maintained an “overweight” rating on the Singapore banking sector, identifying OCBC as its top pick with a target price of S$33.70 in a Wednesday (Oct 7) report, while some other analysts remained cautious.

    COE premiums fall across most categories; Cat A ends at S$130,001

    [SINGAPORE] The Category A certificate of entitlement (COE) premium dropped slightly to S$130,001 in the Oct 7 tender exercise, after reaching an all-time high of S$133,009 in early September.

    Major data centres to meet stricter security, resilience rules with the passing of new Bill

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    [SINGAPORE] Large data centres that underpin critical digital services in Singapore will need to account for a range of risks from physical and operational continuity to cyber security with the passing of a new Bill and amendments to an existing law.

    Indonesia’s IPOs slow to a trickle after regulator raises listing bar

    [JAKARTA] Indonesia’s initial public offering market is heading for one of its quietest years in recent memory as market turbulence, global uncertainty and tougher listing standards put the brakes on new listings.

    AI bubble may burst soon amid financing concentration, rising rates: Ray Dalio

    [SINGAPORE] Markets may be close to the point when the artificial intelligence bubble will burst, as debt grows while interest rates rise, said prominent investor Ray Dalio.

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