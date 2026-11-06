PAP co-opts Jeffrey Siow to top leadership body, along with Ng Chee Meng, Sim Ann and Chan Hui Yuh

The four join another 14 members previously elected and co-opted into the CEC

(Clockwise from top left) Transport Minister Jeffrey Siow has been co-opted to the PAP’s top leadership body, along with Ng Chee Meng, Sim Ann and Chan Hui Yuh. PHOTOS: PAP

[SINGAPORE] Transport Minister Jeffrey Siow and labour chief Ng Chee Meng have been co-opted to the PAP’s top leadership body.

In a statement on Nov 5, the party announced it had co-opted the pair along with Second Minister for Foreign Affairs and Home Affairs Sim Ann and GE2025 Aljunied GRC candidate Chan Hui Yuh.

It is Siow and Chan’s first time on the party’s central executive committee (CEC), while Ng and Sim were similarly co-opted onto the previous leadership body in 2024.

The four join another 14 members previously elected and co-opted into the CEC at the party’s internal election on Oct 25.

Then, Siow and Sim were among 19 names on the ballot as the party’s inner circle of more than 2,000 cadres voted for its new CEC. Siow and Acting Manpower Minister Jasmin Lau were the only two first-term MPs on the list.

The four additional members bring the leadership body up to its maximum size of 18.

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The new CEC met on Nov 5, and also parcelled out its various party offices, the party statement said.

There was no change among the top roles, with Education Minister Desmond Lee continuing as party chair.

Minister for Social and Family Development Masagos Zulkifli continues as vice-chair, while Defence Minister Chan Chun Sing remains assistant secretary-general.

Health Minister Ong Ye Kung was reappointed treasurer.

But there was some movement among the heads of the party’s internal bodies, with first-term MPs and political office-holders taking the helm.

Minister for Culture, Community and Youth David Neo has taken over as the head of the PAP seniors group, and Goh Pei Ming, a senior minister of state, now leads the PAP’s climate action group.

Both are advocacy groups within the ruling party which push specific areas of policy.

Neo, a former army chief, was in his public service career the first group chief of the Silver Generation Office, the national outreach arm of the Agency for Integrated Care (AIC) which coordinates care for seniors.

He takes over from Tan See Leng, while Goh fills the spot left by Koh Poh Koon.

Dinesh Vasu Dash, who is a minister of state, has been appointed an assistant organising secretary. He joins Alex Yam and Desmond Tan, who were reappointed to the role which involves coordinating the party’s activities.

Dinesh succeeds Low Yen Ling and Tan Kiat How, who were assistant organising secretaries in the previous CEC.

Neo, Goh and Dinesh were elected, along with Siow, at the 2025 General Election and put into Government weeks later in a Cabinet reshuffle.

The choices the party leadership has made seem to reflect a careful balancing act between continuity and leadership renewal, said independent political analyst Felix Tan.

He noted that Siow is the only first-term MP in the CEC, while Ng, who is also Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office, and Sim are already familiar figures within the party who have been entrusted with significant responsibilities.

Ng represents the labour movement while Sim heads the PAP’s Women’s Wing, said managing director at strategic advisory firm BowerGroupAsia Singapore Nydia Ngiow, who described the four choices as unsurprising.

The party has in recent years also given a CEC seat to a member who contested in an opposition ward, she noted.

This time, Chan Hui Yuh, who ran in Aljunied GRC at GE2025, has replaced Lam Pin Min, who was co-opted into the last CEC.

Lam is a former senior minister of state who contested Sengkang GRC in GE2020 and GE2025. Both GRCs are held by the Workers’ Party.

Siow’s co-option is the clearest signal of the potential leaders of the PAP’s nascent fifth generation, Ngiow said.

“Co-opting him after he was not voted in shows the party wants him inside the CEC while he builds his standing with the cadres,” she said.

Renewal is more visible in the internal committee appointments, Ngiow said, where newer office-holders now lead areas tied to issues important to voters.

“With David Neo taking over the seniors group from Tan See Leng, Goh Pei Ming leading the climate action group and Dinesh Vasu Dash joining the assistant organising secretaries, these newer MPs will have platforms to engage with the cadres and gain exposure to the party machinery beyond their ministries.” THE STRAITS TIMES