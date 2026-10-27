Singapore appoints consultants ahead of UN nuclear watchdog’s review in 2027

More technical advisers will be named by end-2026 as the Republic gears up for IAEA’s assessment

EMA CEO Puah Kok Keong says there is a need to develop capabilities “to rigorously assess the safety and suitability of nuclear energy”. PHOTO: CMG

[SINGAPORE] Two Singapore agencies have appointed international nuclear energy consultants to deepen the Republic’s capabilities in this sector, ahead of a review by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in 2027.

The National Environment Agency (NEA) has appointed three consultants for studies on nuclear energy’s environmental impact and safety, while the Energy Market Authority (EMA) has appointed 12 firms to provide expertise on a range of issues, the agencies announced on Tuesday (Oct 27).

EMA will appoint a second panel of nuclear energy technical advisers by the end of 2026 “to support Singapore in nuclear energy capability-building efforts”.

Minister for Energy, Trade and Industry (Energy and Industry) Tan See Leng reiterated on Tuesday that many studies are needed before Singapore can make an informed decision on nuclear energy’s deployment, even as he noted that it presents a “promising solution”.

“Above all, any nuclear power programme must be underpinned by the highest standards of safety, security and safeguards,” Dr Tan said at the IAEA@SIEW Forum, held as part of the Singapore International Energy Week.

The latest appointments will support Singapore’s preparations for the first phase of the IAEA’s integrated nuclear infrastructure review in 2027. The United Nations nuclear watchdog conducts such voluntary assessments to ensure readiness and responsible development in countries mulling the deployment of nuclear energy.

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The appointments come after EMA and the Ministry of Energy, Trade and Industry on Monday launched schemes to develop local expertise in nuclear energy.

In a statement, Puah Kok Keong, CEO of EMA, emphasised the need to develop capabilities “to rigorously assess the safety and suitability of nuclear energy” as part of strengthening Singapore’s energy security.

NEA has appointed:

Enconet Consulting, to study international environmental standards for nuclear facilities;

AtkinsRealis Singapore, to study global nuclear safety standards and requirements; and

Environmental Resources Management, to study the environmental implications of a nuclear power plant.

The 12 firms appointed by EMA will help Singapore to build know-how on the technical and economic issues around nuclear energy – from radioactive waste management to financing – alongside legal and regulatory frameworks.

Their work will also cover organisational issues, such as a national position on nuclear energy, industrial involvement and human resource development. The firms are:

Aecom Singapore;

Afry Singapore;

AtkinsRealis Singapore;

Excel Services Corp;

EY Corporate Advisors;

GNE Advisory;

Helixos;

Kellogg Brown & Root Asia Pacific;

Mott Macdonald Singapore;

Pinsent Masons Mpillay;

Boston Consulting Group; and

WSP Consultancy.

Separately, Singapore is seeking to deepen regional collaboration and discourse on nuclear energy as it assumes the Asean chairmanship in 2027, Dr Tan said in his speech.

The Republic will tap avenues such as the Asean Network of Regulatory Bodies on Atomic Energy and the Nuclear Energy Cooperation Sub-Sector Network to do so.

“Even as countries across the region advance their nuclear energy plans, there remains significant scope for closer cooperation, to ensure that any deployment of nuclear energy is done safely and securely,” he said.

“Profound global renaissance”

Huang Wei, director of the planning, information and knowledge management division in the IAEA’s department of nuclear energy, noted that 42 countries are now actively considering nuclear energy.

The growing interest is expected to translate to nuclear plants operating in 10 to 12 more countries by 2035 than the 31 at present, he said.

In September, the IAEA revised its projections for nuclear power expansion upwards for the sixth consecutive year – a move that signalled “a profound global renaissance in nuclear energy”, Huang said in a presentation at the IAEA@SIEW Forum.

He has also observed a surge in interest in small modular reactors (SMRs) – a class of advanced nuclear reactors – based on their potential for “lower upfront cost, factory-based modular construction (and) ultimate design flexibility”.

SMRs could change the risk calculus for financiers looking at nuclear power.

Commercial banks have historically not financed nuclear power plants due to their large scale, “but what SMRs have done is to reduce the unit size”, Ganesh Padmanabhan, head of project finance at DBS, said at a forum panel.

Still, bankers must consider many other factors, such as development risks and operating track records, he noted, adding that government support could make projects more bankable.

Skilled talent is another key factor for nuclear energy to take off. Speaking at the same panel, the Philippines’ Energy Secretary Sharon Garin said that her country is focused on training and accreditation for its nuclear workforce.

The Philippines, which is targeting 1.2 gigawatts of nuclear capacity by 2032, on Monday announced that it would explore opportunities to collaborate with Singapore on nuclear energy.

But even with the growing excitement, Garin emphasised the need for caution.

“You can proceed with haste just because you want to be the first one, or you want it to happen during your term,” she said. “But I think you have to go with caution… so that everything is transparent, everything is safe and secure.”