The Business Times
business-time-50

Singapore F1 to proceed despite haze; no changes planned to outdoor entertainment

PSI readings across all five regions in Singapore have remained largely in the unhealthy range over the past 24 hours

Summarise
Published Fri, Oct 9, 2026 · 02:29 PM
    • Race organizer Singapore GP said there were no plans to modify entertainment activities, which mostly take place in the open air.
    • Race organizer Singapore GP said there were no plans to modify entertainment activities, which mostly take place in the open air. PHOTO: REUTERS

    SINGAPORE’s Formula 1 race will go ahead this weekend despite haze from Indonesian wildfires that has choked the city for weeks, pushing it to the top of the global rankings for air pollution.

    Stefano Domenicali, CEO of Formula One Management, said the company’s health and safety department was monitoring the situation, but expected an “incredible weekend.”

    The race, a flagship event for Singapore, is scheduled to include performances by Lana Del Rey, Mark Ronson and other international acts and is expected to attract crowds of at least 300,000.

    “There’s no signal that this will be a problem at all during this weekend,” he said in an interview on Friday (Oct 9) with Bloomberg Television’s Haslinda Amin.

    Race organizer Singapore GP said there were no plans to modify entertainment activities, which mostly take place in the open air.

    “We will continue to closely monitor all weather conditions, including haze, as part of our standard event planning and operations,” executive director Adam Firth said in an e-mailed responses to Bloomberg.

    The Business Times turns 50

    Five decades of milestones and moments that shaped Singapore’s success story - told through our headlines.

    Explore BT50

    Indonesia is battling one of its worst fire seasons in years as an intensifying El Nino exacerbates drought and fuels widespread blazes across the archipelago.

    That has caused weeks of thick smog across the region, with air quality levels in Singapore and nearby Kuala Lumpur both in the “very unhealthy” range as of midday Friday, according to monitoring platform IQAir.

    Singapore’s landmark skyline was shrouded in haze Friday as conditions deteriorated.

    Data from Singapore’s National Environment Agency ranked the air in all five regions of the city-state at unhealthy levels. Dry conditions are expected to continue over parts of South-east Asia over the next few days.

    At 9am, the 24-hour PSI readings in the other parts of the island stood at 115 in the north, 150 in the south, 143 in the east, and 164 in the west. PHOTO: ST

    “While the hotspot and smoke haze situation may improve in areas experiencing showers, the situation is expected to stay elevated in fire-prone regions experiencing prolonged dry conditions, with a continued risk of severe transboundary haze occurrence,” the agency said.

    The worsening pollution has increased pressure for regional action, with Malaysia’s Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim contacting Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto on Thursday about efforts to tackle the smog that has fuelled public health concerns across South-east Asia. Anwar said Prabowo had “agreed to take the necessary steps,” according to the prime minister’s office.

    In Malaysia, schools across Malacca, Negeri Sembilan and Selangor states, as well as Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya and the Rompin district in Pahang will be closed on Friday, Malaysia’s Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek said in a Facebook post. The move follows similar action taken in the southern state of Johor, one of the worst-affected areas.

    Parks in Kuala Lumpur that are usually packed with morning joggers were quiet as people stayed indoors to avoid the haze.

    Schools in areas with high pollution readings for three straight days will be shut on Monday as well, the education ministry said on social media. The closure came hours after Malaysia’s King Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar called for the action, saying the health and safety of children should be prioritised. 

    “Appropriate measures must be taken by the relevant ministry and agencies to protect students, including senior citizens and respiratory patients,” the monarch said in a Facebook post. He also urged people to wear masks and reduce outdoor activities. BLOOMBERG

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    HazeFormula OneSingaporeIndonesiaMalaysiaAsean

    Share with us your feedback on BT's products and services

    Feedback

    TRENDING NOW

    The 1960s-era complex sits in the 24-hectare HarbourFront precinct, which is being redeveloped as part of the government’s vision to develop the Greater Southern Waterfront.

    Prima to move out of historic Keppel Road flour mill building in 2028

    Seviora expects the integration to create a more connected and seamless platform for clients, partners and employees.

    Temasek-related Azalea, SeaTown, Seviora Capital to merge in 2027

    As family offices become more institutionalised, the community is also coming together and seeking deals once only available to institutions.

    Family offices see more tailored products, leverage ‘collective firepower’ for direct deal access 

    Business events and meetings in the weeks leading up to the race weekend are expected to have created spillover benefits.

    Singapore room rates soar, but hotels seeing mixed demand from F1 race and events

    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More