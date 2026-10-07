The Business Times
business-time-50

Singapore to miss 2035 green-power import target: Wood Mackenzie report

Key obstacles include export permit regimes, project bankability and cross-border transmission financing

Summarise
Published Wed, Oct 7, 2026 · 06:08 PM
    • Singapore generates up to 95 per cent of its electricity from natural gas.
    • Singapore generates up to 95 per cent of its electricity from natural gas. PHOTO: ST

    SINGAPORE is set to fall short of its 2035 target of importing 6 gigawatts of low-carbon electricity by a wide margin, a report from research and consultancy firm Wood Mackenzie said on Wednesday (Oct 7).

    The country has approved 9.25 GW of import capacity across six corridors, but none of the projects has reached financial close or begun construction, the report added.

    Singapore generates up to 95 per cent of its electricity from natural gas. By 2035, imported green power is likely to be at 2 per cent of its power generation mix. At 6 GW, imports would meet about a third of projected demand.

    Key obstacles include export permit regimes, project bankability, cross-border transmission financing and the lack of a mechanism for buyers to claim the carbon value of imported power.

    Malaysia is the only corridor with a credible path to delivery this decade through an existing interconnector with up to 1 GW of capacity.

    EMA approved 900 MW of imports from Johor, Malaysia, in August, including 300 MW for Sembcorp Utilities that could begin supplying power by 2029.

    The Business Times turns 50

    Five decades of milestones and moments that shaped Singapore’s success story - told through our headlines.

    Explore BT50

    Sarawak, Malaysia, which has secured a cable supplier, is realistically targeting commercial operation in the mid-2030s.

    Indonesia accounts for 37 per cent of the approved pipeline, but progress has stalled due to export permit requirements and local content rules.

    Vietnam, Cambodia and Australia together account for 43 per cent of the pipeline, though all remain at the conditional approval stage with no visible construction timeline.

    Imported power must compete with Singapore’s wholesale electricity price, while EMA has also expanded plans for hydrogen-ready gas-fired generation. REUTERS

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    ElectricityGreen energySingaporeSouth-east Asia

    Share with us your feedback on BT's products and services

    Feedback

    TRENDING NOW

    RHB projects sector net profit growth of 10% for both 2026 and 2027.

    RHB optimistic about Singapore banks even as OCBC sheds S$8 billion in value

    From shy teenager to outspoken philanthropist, Chloe Tong has come a long way.

    Grab CEO’s wife Chloe Tong on life with Anthony Tan and finding her purpose

    The dispute relates to Brookfield’s 2025 acquisition of three Singapore properties from Mapletree Industrial Trust for S$535.3 million.

    Brookfield denies accusation it cut Soilbuild out of Mapletree deal

    “The power of diversification – it’s the free lunch,” says Ray Dalio, founder of Bridgewater Associates.

    AI bubble may burst soon amid financing concentration, rising rates: Ray Dalio

    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More