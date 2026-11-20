26 of 30 index constituents end the day lower; the rest close flat

Shares of Seatrium are down 8.8% or S$0.15 at S$1.56. PHOTO: REUTERS

[SINGAPORE] Singapore stocks ended lower on Friday (Nov 20) in tandem with regional declines, tracking overnight losses on Wall Street as Anthropic’s Nasdaq debut failed to lift the broader market.

The Straits Times Index (STI) lost 2.1 per cent or 104.32 points to finish at 4,975.17. Twenty-six of the benchmark index’s 30 constituents ended the day lower; the remaining four closed flat.

Alvin Lee, premium client manager at IG, said the movement “mirrors the overall risk off sentiment we are seeing across major indices even outside the US, such as the Nikkei and Kospi, which are both down more than 5 per cent”.

“The risk-off sentiment has come from concerns over a hawkish Fed that is widely expected to raise rates even further, with markets pricing in an almost absolute certainty of a rate hike of 25 basis points in December,” he added.

The worst performer among STI constituents was Seatrium , which fell 8.8 per cent or S$0.15 to S$1.56.

CGS International previously downgraded its target price on the counter, a move that Lee said “did no favours to Seatrium’s share price” after a “bearish US session which spread into the STI in general”.

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Separately, Seatrium said on Thursday that it expects its FY2026 underlying net profit to be “materially higher” than for FY2025.

The local banks all ended lower on Friday. DBS lost 1.8 per cent or S$1.23 to S$66.11, OCBC fell 3.2 per cent or S$0.88 to S$26.54, and UOB was down 2 per cent or S$0.72 at S$35.42.

Across the broader market, losers beat 493 to 163, after 1.4 billion securities worth S$2.6 billion changed hands.

Key regional indices also ended the day lower.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index lost 1.9 per cent, Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 5.1 per cent, South Korea’s Kospi was down 5.2 per cent and the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI declined 0.6 per cent.

This article was written with the assistance of AI and reviewed by a reporter