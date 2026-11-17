New US chip export curbs add uncertainty; OCBC expects full-year expansion to beat its forecast of 20%

[SINGAPORE] The Republic’s non-oil domestic exports (NODX) growth is likely to moderate in the coming months after a record surge in October, economists said on Tuesday (Nov 17).

While artificial intelligence-related demand remains intact, new US curbs on advanced chip exports to Singapore add a layer of uncertainty, they said. NODX grew 79.8 per cent year on year in October, extending September’s revised 68.3 per cent expansion, Enterprise Singapore data showed earlier in the day.

OCBC chief economist Selena Ling noted that this was the highest since records began in January 1976.

UOB associate economist Jester Koh said that excluding structures of ships and boats, NODX would have risen 51.6 per cent.

Even so, underlying growth remained resilient, far exceeding economists’ median expectation of 37.7 per cent.

DBS senior economist Chua Han Teng explained that the exceptional pace of non-electronics growth is unlikely to be sustained, given the lumpy and volatile nature of ship and pharmaceutical exports.

Electronics NODX to cool

Electronics growth is also expected to cool. OCBC’s Ling said base effects are becoming more demanding, so electronics NODX growth rates are unlikely to be sustained indefinitely.

Yet, she noted that the broad strength across integrated circuits, PCs and disk media products suggests the underlying AI-related export impulse remains intact.

UOB’s Koh pointed out that the electronics NODX cycle likely reached an inflection point in the third quarter, with moderation becoming more apparent from the second quarter of 2027 as higher base effects kick in. In the near term, however, he added that the electronics purchasing managers’ index and its new export orders sub-index point to resilient AI-related end demand.

On Monday, the US Department of Commerce announced licence requirements for exporting advanced AI chips and servers to Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia and Brazil.

Ling said that the impact is difficult to quantify, but higher compliance costs are likely, with heightened uncertainty in the interim. Shipments to US-headquartered companies are exempt, she noted, so most AI compute in Singapore, run by US hyperscalers and co-location tenants, would likely qualify. The exposed parts are non-US neoclouds, trading and distribution intermediaries, and capacity rented to China-linked clients, she added.

Standard Chartered economists Edward Lee and Jonathan Koh said that the news adds to worries over AI valuations and the sustainability of AI-related demand. But they expect Singapore’s export engine to continue to roar ahead, adding that current signs do not point to a sharp downturn, with electronics new orders still strong and finished-goods inventories still contracting.

Looking at the full year, OCBC explained that with NODX growth at 33.6 per cent in the first 10 months, 2026 growth may exceed its 20 per cent forecast even after allowing for base effects and some payback in November and December. OCBC’s earlier forecast was for 2027 NODX growth to normalise to 5 to 10 per cent, before the latest chip curbs.

In October, NODX to seven of Singapore’s top 10 markets rose, led by the US (214.6 per cent), mainland China (144.9 per cent) and Taiwan (79.3 per cent). India, Indonesia and Thailand were the exceptions, with NODX falling 35.8 per cent, 19.0 per cent and 7.9 per cent, respectively.

Overall, total merchandise trade expanded 50.7 per cent year on year in October, after a 50.8 per cent rise in September. Both exports (55.8 per cent) and imports (44.9 per cent) grew.