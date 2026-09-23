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Small correction after recent highs, but COE premiums remain elevated 

No dips expected in 2026; Land Transport Authority mulls increased differentiation of car categories 

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Derryn Wong

Derryn Wong

Published Wed, Sep 23, 2026 · 07:46 PM
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    • COE category premiums fall on Wednesday, but some remain close to record-high prices.
    • COE category premiums fall on Wednesday, but some remain close to record-high prices. PHOTO: DERRYN WONG ,BT

    [SINGAPORE] Certificate of Entitlement (COE) premiums dipped across the board for September’s second round of bidding on Wednesday (Sep 23) as the market softened, although continued demand means prices remained relatively high, said industry observers.

    Jason Lim, managing director of Mazda Singapore for Eurokars, said: “The market has been quieter over the last two weeks after the high premiums we saw in September’s first round of bidding. However, this is just a slight correction as demand is still strong.”

    “COE prices remain elevated, although they have fallen across the categories compared with the previous bidding exercise, which was conducted over three weeks instead of the usual two weeks,” said a Land Transport Authority (LTA) spokesperson.

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