COMMENTARY

SMEs often have fewer layers between identifying an opportunity, making a decision and acting on it

In the world of F1, having the best equipment matters, but so does knowing what to do with it. PHOTO: REUTERS

IN THE world of Formula 1, the fastest car matters. But races are not won by horsepower alone. They are also won in the pit lane, where preparation, good decisions and precise execution can make the difference in milliseconds.

I lived in Singapore for five years, a city that has hosted the annual F1 race since 2008. And each time I return, I am reminded of how quickly people move from a problem to a solution. In the era of artificial intelligence, that ability may be a competitive advantage.

Conventional wisdom is that AI favours the large companies. They have more data, more capital and more engineers. And those advantages are real. But AI is making sophisticated capabilities available to businesses of any size, potentially changing what it takes to compete.

Smaller businesses can now access many of the same capabilities, often with fewer layers between identifying an opportunity, making a decision and acting on it.

In Singapore, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) account for roughly 99 per cent of businesses and roughly 70 per cent of the workforce. Their ability to capitalise on AI matters to the broader economy.

And the momentum is building across the region. IDC forecasts that AI platform spending among SMEs in the Asia-Pacific and Japan will grow at an annual rate of 56.6 per cent between 2024 and 2029, the fastest of any region globally.

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As AI tools become more accessible and affordable, smaller businesses have a growing opportunity to turn that investment into a competitive advantage.

I see three advantages.

First, they start with the problem to solve for, not the technology. Some of the most useful applications begin with a simple question: What’s getting in the way of people doing their best work?

Often, it’s ordinary tasks like preparing proposals, following up on invoices, managing customer questions or finding information scattered across different systems.

Consider Kwong Cheong Thye, a Singapore family business that has been making soya sauce for more than a century. The company applied AI and automation to everyday tasks such as sales analysis and procurement planning, reporting a doubling of efficiency in those activities. That freed employees to focus more on customers and growing the business.

For smaller organisations, gains like these can be particularly meaningful. The person who understands the customer, manages the process and can authorise a change may be the same person, making it easier to spot the problem, test a solution and measure the result.

Second, they use AI to compete above their size. Advanced analytics traditionally required specialist teams, while international expansion demanded significant investment in people and infrastructure. AI is changing that equation.

Consider Crestar, a Singapore ceiling fan company. Copilot handles drafting documents, meeting summaries and research, cutting time spent on e-mails, reports and documentation by about 60 per cent.

With Microsoft 365 Copilot, each user saves about four hours a week, which Crestar values at S$100,000 to S$130,000 annually, roughly the capacity of two full-time employees.

Specialised AI agents take on specific workflows such as automating sales commission submissions, which saves about 35 hours a month, or turning a photo of a customer’s room into a realistic mock-up with a new fan.

Crestar’s approach is a useful lesson for any SME: start with the business problem, rethink how the work gets done, and only then apply the technology.

For Singapore SMEs, this could change the economics of regional expansion. Growth has long required businesses here to look beyond a relatively small domestic market. But entering Thailand or Vietnam can mean investing in market research, language capabilities and local operations before earning the first dollar of revenue.

AI won’t replace local expertise or regulatory knowledge. But it can help businesses evaluate demand, adapt materials and serve customers across languages before committing significant resources. That makes it possible to test new markets earlier and expand more deliberately, without needing the infrastructure of a much larger company from the outset.

Scale still matters. But size is becoming a less reliable predictor of what a business can accomplish.

Third, they often have less to undo.

Large companies have spent decades building systems and processes to support their scale. Much of that infrastructure is necessary, but it can also make change difficult. Introducing AI may mean connecting fragmented systems, navigating approvals and rethinking established workflows.

Smaller businesses may have more freedom to make changes without redesigning an entire enterprise.

When the people closest to a problem can also decide how to solve it, new capabilities can translate into action faster.

That is where size may become an advantage in an unexpected way: not because smaller companies have more resources, but because they may have less standing between an idea and its execution.

That’s an opportunity, not a guarantee. Many SMEs face real constraints in technical expertise, resources and employee skills. AI layered onto fragmented systems, poor-quality data or weak security practices can create more problems than it solves.

From Microsoft’s 2026 Work Trend Index research, we continue to see where the gap lies. In Singapore, 78 per cent of AI users say they must adapt quickly, yet only 24 per cent see clear leadership alignment on AI. Organisations need to give people the time, skills and support to work differently.

Two years ago, many Crestar employees saw Copilot as just another tool to learn, and adoption sat at 30 to 40 per cent. Internal AI champion, show-and-tell sessions using people’s own work and a habit of sharing have lifted that to around 90 per cent.

The businesses that benefit most will be those that balance speed with discipline, investing in their people, protecting their data and choosing deliberately where AI creates value.

The goal isn’t to move fast at any cost. It’s to build the foundations to grow without introducing unnecessary cost, redundancy or complexity.

To do this, SMEs must plan, control and optimise their spend. Forecast and budget before you scale. Set guardrails, limits and alerts to stay within the plan. And optimise. Use what you have learned to decide what to expand, adjust or stop.

Singapore’s SMEs don’t have to do this alone. Few places have built a stronger pit crew around their small businesses.

In 2024, Microsoft, Enterprise Singapore and AI Singapore launched a Copilot for SMEs Programme that halved licence costs for eligible firms and paired them with local partners for hands-on workshops, helping thousands start their AI journey.

This year, with support from the Infocomm Media Development Authority and UOB, AI QuickStart helps more digitally mature businesses put a practical AI solution to work within three months, with costs capped at S$20,000 and funding support available.

Government, banks and technology partners each remove a different barrier: cost, risk or skills.

That brings me back to F1. Having the best equipment matters, but so does knowing what to do with it. For SMEs, AI creates an opportunity to put sophisticated capabilities to work without the organisational complexity that can slow larger competitors.

My advice is simple. Don’t wait for a perfect AI plan. Find one daily pain point. Solve it. Measure what changed. Then move to the next one. And when that starts to work, ask a bigger question: what else becomes possible?

In the AI era, advantage will not belong only to the companies with the most resources. Sometimes, it belongs to the companies with less standing in the way.

The writer is president of Microsoft Small, Medium Enterprises and Channel