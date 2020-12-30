You are here

Stocks to watch: CDL, Singapore Airlines, SATS, JMH, Sembcorp, CapitaLand

Wed, Dec 30, 2020 - 8:44 AM
@FionaLamBT

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Wednesday:

City Developments Limited (CDL): Another board member, Koh Thiam Hock, has resigned from the property giant over concerns with its investment in Sincere Property Group in China, said CDL late Tuesday night. Meanwhile, Carol Fong has been appointed as an independent non-executive director. CDL shares lost S$0.01 or 0.1 per cent to close at S$8.03.

Singapore Airlines (SIA), SATS: The Singapore government has earmarked S$84 million in additional aid to support the aviation sector through the Covid-19 crisis. This will include waiving some fees paid by Singapore-based airlines and a 50 per cent rebate for licence fees for ground handling and catering services. At Tuesday's close, before the announcement, SIA shares fell S$0.02 or 0.5 per cent to S$4.24, while SATS rose S$0.05 or 1.3 per cent to S$4.03.

Jardine Matheson Holdings (JMH), Sembcorp Industries, Jardine Strategic Holdings (JSH), CapitaLand: The four stocks were the Straits Times Index's strongest performers in the quarter to date, and ranked highly for value factors, said the Singapore Exchange in a market update. All four were in the green at Tuesday's close: JMH gained US$0.35 or 0.6 per cent to US$55.70, Sembcorp closed S$0.03 or 1.8 per cent higher at S$1.73, JSH climbed US$0.61 or 2.5 per cent to US$25.41, and CapitaLand rose S$0.04 or 1.2 per cent to S$3.29.

Keppel Reit: Its manager has appointed Shirley Ng, 40, as deputy chief executive officer, effective Jan 1, 2021. Ms Ng has been head of investment at the manager for more than two years. Keppel Reit units ended trading at S$1.12 on Tuesday, up S$0.02 or 1.8 per cent, before the announcement.

Stamford Land Corp: The mainboard-listed firm on Wednesday said it is looking to sell a 14-storey office building and three adjacent heritage premises in Perth's central business district for A$67.8 million (S$68.3 million). The property has been vacant since Chevron's lease expired in April. Stamford Land shares dropped 0.5 Singapore cent or 1.6 per cent to finish at 31.5 cents on Tuesday.

Chip Eng Seng Corp: The Housing and Development Board has awarded a S$32.9 million contract to Chip Eng Seng's subsidiary for the design and build of upgrading projects at four precincts in Singapore. Its mainboard-listed stock closed flat at S$0.43 on Tuesday, before the announcement.

Centurion Corp: The firm on Tuesday evening said its unit has completed the disposal of a Shanghai factory for 30 million yuan (S$6.1 million). Centurion, which owns and develops specialised accommodation assets, said the factory had ceased its optical-disc manufacturing operations since end-2012. The sale was in line with the group's strategy to divest non-core real estate assets. Centurion shares finished flat at S$0.35 on Tuesday.

