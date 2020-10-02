You are here

Stocks to watch: CMT, CCT, AGV Group, Lendlease Global Reit, OUE

Fri, Oct 02, 2020 - 8:59 AM
THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Friday:

CapitaLand Mall Trust (CMT), CapitaLand Commercial Trust (CCT): Moody's Investors Service has downgraded CMT's issuer and senior unsecured ratings to A3 while upgrading CCT's issuer rating to Baa1. CMT units closed at S$1.95 on Thursday, up S$0.02 or 1 per cent, while CCT units closed at S$1.67, up S$0.03 or 1.8 per cent.

AGV Group: The Catalist-listed hot-dipped galvanising firm's executive director for Singapore operations, Albert Ang, has agreed to step down. The Commercial Affairs Department recently said there were reasonable grounds to believe Mr Ang had committed an offence. AGV shares gained 0.2 Singapore cent or 9.1 per cent to 2.4 cents at Thursday's close, before the announcement.

Lendlease Global Commercial Reit: The real estate investment trust (Reit) has acquired a stake in Jem shopping mall, through a 5 per cent stake in Lendlease Asian Retail Investment Fund 3 at a purchase consideration of around S$45 million, its manager said in a bourse filing. Units of Lendlease Global Reit closed on Thursday at S$0.67, down S$0.01 or 1.5 per cent, before the announcement.

OUE Limited: The mainboard-listed property developer's chief financial officer Ivan Lim will be stepping down from his role, with effect from Nov 4, to pursue other professional interests. Shares of OUE closed flat at S$1.18 on Thursday.

New Silkroutes Group: The mainboard-listed healthcare provider has appointed Darrell Lim as lead independent director, the group announced in a bourse filing on Thursday. Shares of New Silkroutes closed down 6.1 per cent or 0.7 Singapore cent to 10.7 cents on Thursday, before the announcement.

