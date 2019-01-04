Stocks to watch: Creative Technology, LTC Corp, China Star Food, Alpha Energy

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their shares on Friday:

Creative Technology: Creative has started taking orders for the first headphones to feature built-in technology based on its key Super X-Fi (SXFI) system. The roll-out of the SXFI AIR headphone series comes after the release of Creative's SXFI headphone amplifier in September last year, which was the first product to feature the Singapore-based audio electronics maker's closely watched headphone holography technology. Beyond expanding the product range, the new gadgets will also feature better compatibility with other manufacturers' platforms, most notably Apple's iOS devices. Creative shares fell four Singapore cents or 1.11 per cent to S$3.55 on Thursday.

LTC Corp: Trading in shares of LTC Corp will be suspended from 9am on Jan 11, after the close of the exit offer at 5.30pm on Jan 10. The steel trading and property group will be delisted from the Singapore Exchange at a date to be announced in due course. The delisting comes after LTC's controlling Cheng family successfully passed a voluntary delisting resolution last month. As at Dec 27, acceptances for the exit offer amounted to about 89.77 per cent of the total number of shares. The counter closed flat at S$0.92 on Thursday.

China Star Food Group (CSFG): Catalist-listed snack producer CSFG has redesignated its CFO Yeo Choon Tat, 65, as its deputy CEO with effect from Jan 3. Yi Ming, formerly the CFO of home improvement company SSLJ.com Ltd, has been appointed CFO with effect from the same date. The counter closed at two Singapore cents on Thursday.

sentifi.com Market voices on:

Alpha Energy: Catalist-listed Alpha Energy said on Thursday that the long-stop date for various transactions that would consolidate its working interest at its Mustang oilfield in Alaska has been extended to Feb 28. Last year, the oil exploration and production firm said that it planned to acquire TP North Slope Development LLP, Mustang Operations Center 1 LLC and Mustang Road LLC from various vendors and working interest owners. The original long-stop date was June 30, 2018. Alpha Energy shares fell 0.3 Singapore cent or 2.62 per cent to S$0.112 on Thursday.

Trading halts: Chuan Hup Holdings, PCI, and Rich Capital Holdings have all requested trading halts on Friday morning, pending the release of further announcements.