LTC Corp to suspend trading from Jan 11

TRADING in shares of LTC Corp will be suspended from 9am on Jan 11, after the close of the exit offer at 5.30pm on Jan 10.

The steel trading and property group will be delisted from the Singapore Exchange at a date to be announced in due course.

The delisting comes after LTC's controlling Cheng family successfully passed a voluntary delisting resolution last month.

As at Dec 27, acceptances for the exit offer amounted to about 89.77 per cent of the total number of shares.