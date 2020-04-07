Stocks to watch: DBS, ComfortDelGro, SBS Transit, Vicom, Oxley, Suntec Reit

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their shares on Tuesday:

DBS: Singapore's largest bank DBS will progressively close 29 DBS/POSB branches islandwide over the course of about one week, in light of stricter safe distancing measures to reduce the community spread of Covid-19. DBS shares closed at S$18.40 on Monday, up S$0.48 or 2.7 per cent.

ComfortDelGro, SBS Transit, Vicom: ComfortDelGro Group's board and senior management will take a voluntary cut in directors' fees and pay respectively amid the Covid-19 crisis. Directors of the group's three listed companies - ComfortDelGro, SBS Transit and Vicom – will have their directors' fees cut by 20 per cent till the end of the year. ComfortDelGro ended trading at S$1.41 on Monday, down S$0.02 or 1.4 per cent. SBS Transit closed at S$2.62, down S$0.01 or 0.38 per cent, while Vicom finished at S$7.23, down S$0.02 or 0.28 per cent.

Oxley Holdings: Mainboard-listed developer Oxley Holdings said on Monday it has sold 73 per cent of its Singapore development portfolio, which comprises 3,923 units. The group is set to recognise S$2.4 billion in secured revenue from its Singapore projects over the next two years. Shares in Oxley ended trading at 19.9 Singapore cents on Monday, down 0.1 Singapore cent or 0.5 per cent.

Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (Suntec Reit): Suntec City said it is waiving the rents for mall tenants for a month, in line with the government's call to boost support for businesses and protect jobs during the "circuit-breaker" period. Units in Suntec Reit ended trading at S$1.18 on Monday, up S$0.04 or 3.51 per cent.

IReit Global, City Developments Limited (CDL): IReit Global on Tuesday said its key unitholders and strategic partners Tikehau Capital and CDL have raised their stakes in the real estate investment trust. On Monday, IReit Global units closed down S$0.02 or 3.7 per cent at S$0.52. Meanwhile, CDL shares rose S$0.30 or 4.5 per cent to S$7.01.

Thakral Corporation: Thakral has acquired 4.5 hectares of land in Australia's New South Wales through its GemLife joint venture, the mainboard-listed company said on Monday night after market close. Shares in Thakral last traded at 43.5 Singapore cents on April 3, up 1.5 cents or 3.6 per cent.

UMS Holdings: Precision-engineering firm UMS Holdings said on Monday that its factories in Penang and California have resumed operations, but that it will need to follow strict measures put in place by the authorities in light of the Covid-19 outbreak. Its production facilities in Singapore will not be affected by the government's "circuit-breaker" measures that kick in on Tuesday. Shares of UMS ended trading at 64 Singapore cents on Monday, up 2.5 cents or 4.1 per cent.

USP Group: A subsidiary of watch-listed USP Group has concluded a successful production trial run of a new hand sanitiser, it said in a bourse filing on Tuesday. USP Group said that in light of the current Covid-19 spread, it will distribute the sanitiser to the needy and to old folks’ homes in Singapore as part of its corporate social responsibility initiative. The counter last traded on March 17 at 7.8 Singapore cents.