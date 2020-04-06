You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

ComfortDelGro Group's board and senior management to take pay cuts

Mon, Apr 06, 2020 - 9:50 PM
chongkmc@sph.com.sg@ClaudiaChongBT

COMFORTDELGRO Group's board and senior management will take a voluntary cut in directors' fees and pay respectively amid the Covid-19 crisis.

Directors of the group's three listed companies - ComfortDelGro, SBS Transit and Vicom – will have their directors' fees cut by 20 per cent till the end of the year.

Managing director and group chief executive Yang Ban Seng will take a 15 per cent pay cut, while all senior management ranked vice-president and above will have their salary cut by 10 per cent.

The cuts will be effective from April 2020 and will be reviewed at the end of June.

Group chairman Lim Jit Poh said the group will continue to look into how it can reduce non-essential expenditure while ensuring "there is no degradation to our services".

SEE ALSO

ComfortDelGro waives cab rental for a month with suspension of non-essential services

Mr Lim called the pay cuts "necessary" amid ongoing challenges. "Our taxi drivers, who are our key partners, are already reeling from the dramatic fall in demand – not just in Singapore, but in all the locations we operate in. As a group, we must come together in times such as these," he said.

ComfortDelGro ended trading at S$1.41 on Monday, down 2 Singapore cents or 1.4 per cent.

SBS Transit ended trading at S$2.62, down 1 Singapore cent or 0.38 per cent.

Vicom ended trading at S$7.23, down 2 Singapore cent or 0.28 per cent.

BREAKING NEWS

Apr 6, 2020 09:49 PM
Stocks

US: Wall Street opens higher on coronavirus slowdown hopes

[NEW YORK] US stocks opened higher on Monday, after President Donald Trump expressed hope that the coronavirus...

Apr 6, 2020 09:31 PM
Government & Economy

EU targets more US imports after US metal tariff extension

[BRUSSELS] The European Union has drawn up a list of US imports including lighters and plastic fittings for...

Apr 6, 2020 09:31 PM
Government & Economy

Reitas says move to relieve tenants of rental obligations will place 'significant strain' on Reits

THE Reit Association of Singapore (Reitas) has raised a number of concerns over a new Bill that may give businesses...

Apr 6, 2020 09:25 PM
Companies & Markets

Oxley sells 73% of Singapore projects, to recognise S$2.4b in revenue

MAINBOARD-LISTED developer Oxley Holdings said on Monday that it has sold 73 per cent of its Singapore development...

Apr 6, 2020 07:50 PM
Companies & Markets

Suntec City to waive rents for mall tenants for April

SUNTEC City said it is waiving the rents for its mall tenants for a month, in line with the government's call to...

UPDATED 44 min ago
Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.