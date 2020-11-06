You are here

Home > Stocks

Stocks to watch: Jardine Matheson, Hongkong Land, FLCT, SPH, Prime US Reit

Fri, Nov 06, 2020 - 9:29 AM
UPDATED Fri, Nov 06, 2020 - 10:16 AM
vtay@sph.com.sg@VivienneTayBT

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Friday:

Jardine Matheson Holdings: It reported declining net profits for the third quarter of 2020 from a year ago. Compared with Q2 however, the group saw improvement in many of its businesses, thanks in part to government support, according to an interim management statement on Thursday without specific numbers. The counter closed down 0.1 per cent or US$0.03 to US$45.80.

Hongkong Land: The mainboard-listed property developer's full-year underlying performance is expected to be moderately affected by a reduced contribution from its investment properties portfolio, according to an interim management statement on Thursday. Hongkong Land shares closed at US$3.90 on Thursday, up 1 per cent or US$0.04.

Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust (FLCT): Its distribution per unit rose 5.5 per cent to 3.65 Singapore cents for its second half ended Sept 30, from 3.46 cents a year ago, its manager said on Friday morning. FLCT units rose S$0.04 or 3 per cent on Thursday to close at S$1.37.

Singapore Press Holdings (SPH): The media and property company said on Thursday the hearing date of applications to extend the interim judicial management order made against two of its subsidiaries have been fixed on Feb 1, 2021. SPH shares closed at S$1 on Thursday, up 0.5 per cent or 0.5 Singapore cent, before the announcement.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

CapitaLand Retail China Trust (CRCT): The real estate investment trust's (Reit) manager proposed to buy five business park properties and the balance 49 per cent interest in its Rock Square mall asset for an agreed property value of about 4.95 billion yuan (S$1.01 billion).  CRCT units were trading up 1.6 per cent or S$0.02 to S$1.28 as at 10.08am on Friday. 

Prime US Reit: The Reit manager reported a net property income of US$24.2 million for the third quarter, exceeding initial public offer projections by 9.8 per cent. Prime units closed one US cent, or 1.4 per cent higher at 74.5 US cents on Thursday, before the announcement.

UG Healthcare Corporation: The Catalist-listed glove manufacturer posted a net profit of S$22.7 million for the first fiscal quarter ended September which was 74 times that of the S$305,000 in net profit posted a year ago. The counter closed up 2.6 per cent or 2.5 Singapore cents to 98 cents on Thursday, prior to the results announcement.

DBS, UOB, OCBC: Shares of the Singapore banks climbed to multi-month highs after their third-quarter financial results exceeded expectations and signalled that the trio was withstanding the Covid-19 pandemic's impact on loan quality and the economy. On Thursday, shares of DBS closed up 88 cents or 4.08 per cent to S$22.43; those of OCBC gained 30 cents or 3.48 per cent to S$8.93. Shares of UOB rose 64 cents or 3.23 per cent, to end at S$20.44.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 6, 2020 10:11 AM
Stocks

Australia: Shares eye best week in three as US election results trickle in

[BENGALURU] Australian shares rallied on Friday and headed for their biggest weekly gain in three, as they tracked...

Nov 6, 2020 10:06 AM
Government & Economy

Australia says industry reports on China trade 'deeply troubling'

[SYDNEY] Australia says it is closely monitoring trade flows to China amid "deeply troubling" reports from industry...

Nov 6, 2020 10:01 AM
Companies & Markets

SingPost H1 net profit falls 42.1% to S$30.9m despite higher revenue

SINGAPORE Post (SingPost) posted net profit of S$30.9 million for the first half of the fiscal year ended September...

Nov 6, 2020 09:53 AM
Government & Economy

US coronavirus cases climb by record for second day in a row, up over 109,000

[CHICAGO] Coronavirus cases in the United States surged by at least 109,757 on Thursday, according to a Reuters...

Nov 6, 2020 09:44 AM
Stocks

Singapore shares fall at Friday's open; STI down 0.4%

SINGAPORE stocks opened weaker on Friday amid mixed openings from local banks and other index counters, as more...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Alibaba fraternity stamps mark on top-end Singapore properties

Who will fill the prime real estate left behind by Robinsons?

Stirred, but not shaken as Singapore banks beat Q3 estimates

Biden on cusp of White House victory with key results due soon

UG Healthcare posts 74-fold increase in Q1 net profit to S$22.7m

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for