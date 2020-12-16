You are here

Home > Stocks

Stocks to watch: Keppel, Genting Singapore, SGX, SBS Transit, NutryFarm

Wed, Dec 16, 2020 - 8:54 AM
vtay@sph.com.sg@VivienneTayBT

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Wednesday:

Keppel Corporation: It said on Wednesday that its asset management arm has launched a second data centre fund which will focus on making investments in the Asia-Pacific and Europe. The fund has achieved its first close of more than US$500 million. The group separately announced on Tuesday that its property arm Keppel Land took a minority stake in co-living platform Cove. Keppel Corp shares closed unchanged at S$5.29 on Tuesday.

Genting Singapore: Maybank Kim Eng (MKE) has upgraded its recommendation on the integrated resort operator to "buy" from "hold" and raised its target price to S$0.95 from S$0.78. In a research note on Tuesday, MKE analyst Yin Shao Yang noted that Phase Three of Singapore's reopening will be positive for Genting Singapore. The counter closed 0.6 per cent or 0.5 Singapore cent higher at 85.5 cents.

Singapore Exchange (SGX): It is investing S$20 million to expand sustainability capabilities and initiatives as environmental, social and governance considerations come into greater focus even in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic. Shares of SGX ended Tuesday before the announcement at S$9.29, down S$0.06 or 0.6 per cent.

NutryFarm International: Shares of the mainboard-listed technology provider continued to rise on Tuesday amid heavy volume, a day after it was queried by the Singapore Exchange regarding trading activity and unusual price movements in the company's shares. NutryFarm's shares rose 17.1 per cent or six Singapore cents to close at 41 cents on Tuesday, with around 2.7 million shares changing hands.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Tritech Group: The Catalist-listed water and environment firm said that a potential placement, which would have led to a transfer of controlling interest, has fallen through with the expiration of the long-stop date for the deal. Shares of Tritech closed unchanged at 1.4 Singapore cents on Tuesday, before the announcement.

SBS Transit: It has partnered France's public transport operator RATP Dev to vie for new business prospects in the Singapore rail industry. A new, jointly-owned company will be set up and helmed by staff selected from both organisations, SBS and RATP Dev said in a joint statement. Shares of SBS Transit closed 1.6 per cent or S$0.05 lower at S$3.05 on Tuesday.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

STOCKS

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 16, 2020 09:01 AM
Government & Economy

New Zealand economy shows faster recovery from Covid-19 effect

[WELLINGTON] New Zealand is expected to bounce back sooner from the impact of Covid-19 than previously thought, but...

Dec 16, 2020 08:32 AM
Government & Economy

Britons oppose plan to relax Covid-19 rules for Christmas: survey

[LONDON] More people in Britain oppose the government's plans to relax COVID-19 restrictions for five days around...

Dec 16, 2020 08:32 AM
Companies & Markets

Keppel launches second data centre fund with over US$500m first close

THE asset management arm of Keppel Corporation has launched a second data centre fund, which will focus on making...

Dec 16, 2020 08:27 AM
Government & Economy

Britain to spend £3.7b on vaccines and bear liability, watchdog says

[LONDON] Britain has agreed to spend £3.7 billion (S$6.62 billion) on Covid-19 vaccines and in most cases will bear...

Dec 16, 2020 08:18 AM
Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks open higher on Wednesday

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened higher on Wednesday as investors took heart from rallies on Wall Street on optimism over...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Pharmaceutical firms to manufacture vaccine in Singapore

Software maker ClickUp reaches US$1b value in funding round

Perennial Real Estate, Kuok Khoon Hong joint entity pay S$280.9m for Mediacorp's Caldecott Hill site

Hot stock: Shares of NutryFarm continue to rise a day after SGX query

Keppel Land is lead investor in co-living startup Cove's US$4.6m Series A round

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for