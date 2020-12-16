Stocks to watch: Keppel, Genting Singapore, SGX, SBS Transit, NutryFarm

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Wednesday:

Keppel Corporation: It said on Wednesday that its asset management arm has launched a second data centre fund which will focus on making investments in the Asia-Pacific and Europe. The fund has achieved its first close of more than US$500 million. The group separately announced on Tuesday that its property arm Keppel Land took a minority stake in co-living platform Cove. Keppel Corp shares closed unchanged at S$5.29 on Tuesday.

Genting Singapore: Maybank Kim Eng (MKE) has upgraded its recommendation on the integrated resort operator to "buy" from "hold" and raised its target price to S$0.95 from S$0.78. In a research note on Tuesday, MKE analyst Yin Shao Yang noted that Phase Three of Singapore's reopening will be positive for Genting Singapore. The counter closed 0.6 per cent or 0.5 Singapore cent higher at 85.5 cents.

Singapore Exchange (SGX): It is investing S$20 million to expand sustainability capabilities and initiatives as environmental, social and governance considerations come into greater focus even in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic. Shares of SGX ended Tuesday before the announcement at S$9.29, down S$0.06 or 0.6 per cent.

NutryFarm International: Shares of the mainboard-listed technology provider continued to rise on Tuesday amid heavy volume, a day after it was queried by the Singapore Exchange regarding trading activity and unusual price movements in the company's shares. NutryFarm's shares rose 17.1 per cent or six Singapore cents to close at 41 cents on Tuesday, with around 2.7 million shares changing hands.

Tritech Group: The Catalist-listed water and environment firm said that a potential placement, which would have led to a transfer of controlling interest, has fallen through with the expiration of the long-stop date for the deal. Shares of Tritech closed unchanged at 1.4 Singapore cents on Tuesday, before the announcement.

SBS Transit: It has partnered France's public transport operator RATP Dev to vie for new business prospects in the Singapore rail industry. A new, jointly-owned company will be set up and helmed by staff selected from both organisations, SBS and RATP Dev said in a joint statement. Shares of SBS Transit closed 1.6 per cent or S$0.05 lower at S$3.05 on Tuesday.