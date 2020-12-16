SGX investing S$20m to boost market access to ESG info, solutions

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Singapore
THE Singapore Exchange (SGX) is investing S$20 million to expand sustainability capabilities and initiatives as environmental, social and governance (ESG) considerations come into greater focus even in the face of the pandemic.
Loh Boon Chye, chief executive officer of...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes