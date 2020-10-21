Stocks to watch: Keppel, Mapletree Logistics Trust, SIA, Keppel DC Reit, CDLHT

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Wednesday:

Keppel Corp: The conglomerate's asset management arm, Keppel Capital, on Wednesday announced it has launched the Alpha Asia Macro Trends Fund IV with a target fund size of US$1 billion, and achieved its first closing of US$295 million including co-investment. Keppel Corp shares dropped S$0.03 or 0.7 per cent to S$4.55 at Tuesday's close.

Mapletree Logistics Trust (MLT): Its private placement was about 5.5 times covered including the upsize option, with the issue price fixed at S$2.027 per new unit. Meanwhile, the issue price for its preferential offering was set at S$1.99 per new unit. MLT on Wednesday morning requested to lift the trading halt it called on Tuesday. The counter last traded at S$2.08 on Monday.

Singapore Airlines (SIA): As the flag carrier seeks to rebuild its network, it will return to New York from Nov 9 with non-stop flights to the John F Kennedy International Airport. The new service is the world's longest, and will be operated thrice weekly. SIA shares fell S$0.02 or 0.6 per cent to close at S$3.51 on Tuesday, before the announcement.

Keppel DC Reit: After trading hours on Tuesday, the data-centre real estate investment trust reported a distribution per unit of 2.357 Singapore cents for the third quarter this year, up 22.1 per cent from a year ago. Distributable income jumped 47.6 per cent, thanks to new acquisitions. The counter slipped S$0.07 or 2.3 per cent to close at S$2.97.

Stay updated with

BT newsletters Sign up By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions. Your feedback is important to us Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

CDL Hospitality Trusts (CDLHT): The stapled group will sell its 4.5-star hotel Novotel Brisbane in Australia for A$67.9 million (S$66.4 million). Its managers said the divestment allows CDLHT to exit the market as Brisbane is facing near-term challenges. CDLHT stapled securities lost S$0.01 or 0.9 per cent to finish at S$1.07 on Tuesday.

DBS: The bank has launched a solution for corporate clients in Singapore and Hong Kong to track cross-border collections in real time, it said on Wednesday. DBS shares closed at S$21.30 on Tuesday, down S$0.27 or 1.3 per cent.

Amcorp Global: Trading in shares of the Malaysia-based property developer, formerly known as Tee Land, will resume on Wednesday morning. Amcorp on Tuesday said the bourse operator had given it the green light to lift its trading suspension, after the company restored its free float. The mainboard-listed stock last traded at 17.9 Singapore cents on March 18, before the suspension.

CapitaLand Mall Trust (CMT): The trust scheme for the merger between CMT and CapitaLand Commercial Trust became effective and binding on Wednesday. CMT is expected to be renamed CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust on Nov 3. Its units closed at S$1.92 on Tuesday.

Trading halt: City Developments Limited (CDL) called for a trading halt on Wednesday morning. CDL shares ended S$0.11 or 1.4 per cent lower at S$7.63 on Tuesday.