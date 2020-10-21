You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

CMT to be renamed CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust on Nov 3

Wed, Oct 21, 2020 - 8:22 AM
UPDATED Wed, Oct 21, 2020 - 9:58 AM
fiolam@sph.com.sg@FionaLamBT

THE trust scheme for the merger of CapitaLand Mall Trust (CMT) and CapitaLand Commercial Trust (CCT) became effective and binding on Wednesday.

Accordingly, CCT unitholders will receive payment of the scheme consideration - comprising 25.9 Singapore cents in cash and 0.72 new CMT units for each CCT unit held - within seven business days.

The expected date of this payment is Oct 28, under the indicative timetable for the trust scheme, said CMT's manager in a filing on Wednesday morning.

CCT is then expected to delist at 9am on Nov 3, while CMT is renamed to CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust on the same day.

On Wednesday, CMT's manager also announced that the real estate investment trust's (Reit) expanded investment mandate has come into effect.

SEE ALSO

JC Penney rushes to finalise sale to lender, landlord group

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The expanded mandate is for the Reit to invest in commercial properties, including those used for retail and/or office purposes, located predominantly in Singapore.

A novation agreement will thus also be inked on Wednesday for the existing right of first refusal that CapitaLand Singapore had granted CCT's trustee, to be novated to CMT.

The scope of properties under this right of first refusal will be expanded to cover income-producing commercial real estate in Singapore, to be consistent with CMT's expanded investment mandate.

Units of CMT fell S$0.01 or 0.5 per cent to trade at S$1.91 as at 9.55am on Wednesday.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 21, 2020 10:02 AM
Real Estate

JC Penney rushes to finalise sale to lender, landlord group

[NEW YORK] JC Penney has formalised a planned sale to its bankruptcy lenders and biggest landlords, but must first...

Oct 21, 2020 09:53 AM
Stocks

Singapore stocks rise at open, tracking modest gains on Wall Street; STI up 0.3%

SINGAPORE shares opened slightly higher on Wednesday after US markets saw modest gains amid renewed hopes for a...

Oct 21, 2020 09:53 AM
Companies & Markets

CDLHT sells Brisbane hotel at slight premium, exiting market as challenges loom

CDL Hospitality Trusts (CDLHT) is selling its 4.5-star hotel Novotel Brisbane in Australia for S$67.9 million (S$66....

Oct 21, 2020 09:47 AM
Technology

US seeks to sway Brazil on Chinese 5G with US$1b deal

[BRASÍLIA] The United States promised Brazil US$1 billion in financing toward US imports on Tuesday, adding a carrot...

Oct 21, 2020 09:43 AM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks rise at open

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks kicked off Wednesday on a positive note, tracking a rally on Wall Street and fuelled by...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Singaporeans who travelled overseas on or after March 27 can now tap government subsidies, insurance in case of infection

Consortium to build plant-based protein facility in Singapore

Local construction firms 'still playing second fiddle to foreign ones'

Jurong Innovation District has S$420m new investments

The Pines members unswayed by offer for Laguna club membership

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for