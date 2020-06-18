Stocks to watch: Keppel, Mapletree NAC Trust, China Everbright, IReit Global, ESR-Reit

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their shares on Thursday:

Keppel Corp: Keppel Data Centres Holding and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Asia Pacific have inked a memorandum of understanding to explore the implementation of a hydrogen-powered, tri-generation plant concept for data centres in Singapore, both companies said in a joint statement on Thursday. Keppel Data Centres is a 70-30 joint venture between Keppel Corp subsidiaries Keppel Telecommunications & Transportation and Keppel Land. Shares of Keppel Corp closed flat on Wednesday at S$6.03.

Mapletree North Asia Commercial Trust (MNACT): MNACT has received an interim HK$45 million (S$8.1 million) insurance payout for the damage to its Festival Walk mall in Hong Kong during the protests late last year, the trust's manager said in a bourse update on Wednesday night. Units in MNACT added 0.5 Singapore cent or 0.5 per cent to 97 cents on Wednesday, before this announcement.

China Everbright Water: Dual-listed environmental-services group China Everbright Water on Wednesday issued 300 million yuan (S$58.9 million) in asset-backed securities to qualified investors in mainland China. The counter closed up 0.5 Singapore cent or 2.4 per cent to 21.5 cents on Wednesday, before the latest announcement.

IReit Global: IReit Global has secured a five-year lease for 3,450 square metres of office space in its Il∙lumina office building in Barcelona, the real estate investment trust's (Reit) manager said in a bourse filing on Thursday. Units of IReit Global ended Wednesday at 73.5 Singapore cents, up 0.5 cent or 0.7 per cent.

ESR-Reit: Credit agency Moody's Investors Service on Wednesday pulled its Baa3 rating on industrial landlord ESR-Reit. Units in ESR-Reit closed flat at S$0.41 on Wednesday.

Yeo Hiap Seng: Cyndi Pei has tendered her resignation as group financial controller of Yeo Hiap Seng. The drinks maker is taking steps to find a replacement, it said in a bourse filing on Wednesday. Shares in Yeo Hiap Seng last traded at S$0.88 on June 16.

Pan-United Corp: The mainboard-listed concrete supplier is doubling down on technology to boost safety during the coronavirus pandemic, it told shareholders on Wednesday. The counter shed 0.5 Singapore cent or 1.6 per cent to 31 cents on a cum-dividend basis on Wednesday, before this announcement.

Union Gas Holdings: Liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) dealer Union Gas Holdings plans to buy LPG distribution, bottling and storage businesses from substantial shareholder Union Energy Corp, its board disclosed on Wednesday. The counter closed flat at 26.5 Singapore cents on Wednesday, before the latest news.

The Trendlines Group: Lawyer Sin Boon Ann became an independent and non-executive director of Catalist-listed tech investor The Trendlines Group after an annual general meeting on Wednesday. Trendlines shares closed at 11 Singapore cents on Wednesday, up 0.2 cent or 1.9 per cent before this announcement.

AsiaMedic: Loss-making healthcare company AsiaMedic expects to be able to fulfil its business obligations in the next six months, the board told shareholders on Wednesday, after questions from the Securities Investors Association (Singapore) on the business impact of the novel coronavirus pandemic. AsiaMedic shares closed flat at S$0.01 on Wednesday, before this business update.