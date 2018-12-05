Stocks to watch: Kimly, Acromec, Datapulse Technology, Singapore Exchange, Sysma Holdings

THE following companies saw new developments which may affect trading of their shares on Wednesday:

Kimly: The police have arrested Kimly's executive chairman, Lim Hee Liat, and an executive director, Chia Cher Khiang, the Catalist-listed coffee shop operator disclosed in a bourse filing on Tuesday evening. It added that the two men, who have not been charged, are suspected of an offence under Section 199 of the Securities and Futures Act, which prohibits making market-related false or misleading statements.

Acromec: Engineering firm Acromec and egg farmer Chew's Group have signed a letter of intent for a waste-to-energy power plant fuelled by chicken manure, said Acromec on Tuesday. Chew's will buy electricity from Accromec's 80 per cent-owned joint venture company for 15 years, at a discount of no more than 10 per cent to the prevailing electricity tariff rate.

Datapulse Technology: Erstwhile disk drive maker Datapulse Technology reported on Tuesday that it was back in the black for the first quarter, with a net profit of S$131,000 for the three months to Oct 31, against a S$1.33 million loss the year prior.

Singapore Exchange: Bloomberg reported on Tuesday that Singapore Exchange is redeploying members of its listings team in a bid to grow its global footprint, including moving its head of equity capital market for sectors to Hong Kong to lead sales efforts there.

Sysma Holdings: Catalist-listed builder Sysma Holdings has an S$18.6 million contract to build a two-storey Good Class Bungalow in Jalan Kampong Chantek, off Dunearn Road, it said on Wednesday.