You are here

Home > Stocks

Stocks to watch: No Signboard, Procurri, Ezion, Green Build, Pine Capital

Mon, Feb 04, 2019 - 9:15 AM
rjng@sph.com.sg@NgRenJyeBT

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their shares on Monday:

No Signboard Holdings: The company's chief executive Lim Yong Sim inadvertently instructed the company’s broker to buy back shares of the seafood restaurant operator during a trading restriction period, the company said in response to a Singapore Exchange query. Shares in No Signboard last closed on Jan 31 at S$0.15, up 2.9 Singapore cents.

Procurri Corporation: The enterprise hardware supplier named its offeror on Monday, saying it had received a non-binding letter of intent (LOI) from New State Capital Partners LLC for the proposed acquisition of all the shares of the company, other than treasury shares and shares held by substantial shareholder Irrucorp, via a scheme of arrangement. Procurri said it has not accepted the LOI and therefore has not commenced exclusive discussions with New State in relation to the proposed acquisition. Procurri shares last closed flat at S$0.305 on Friday.

Ezion Holdings: The offshore and marine company is expecting a fourth-quarter and full-year 2018 net loss amid uncertainty on whether its joint ventures can repay shareholder loans. The liftboat company is also expecting a “significant decrease” in net asset value due to a review in the fair value of its vessels. Ezion shares closed down 0.2 Singapore cent at S$0.052 on Friday.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Green Build Technology: The Singapore Exchange (SGX) has rejected Green Build Technology's two-month extension request for the announcement of the results for its 2018 financial year ending Dec 31, 2018. Green Build had made the request on Jan 4, 2019 to extend the deadline to May 1, but SGX's rejection on Monday means the company will announce its FY2018 results by the original date, Mar 1. It also extended long-stop dates for the acquisition of niches in Yea Eun Columbarium in Seoul, South Korea from Yea Eun Columbarium Co Ltd and a related convertible bond agreement. Green Build's shares last traded flat at S$0.18 on July 4, 2018.

Pine Capital Group: The catalist-listed company's chief operating officer (COO) has stepped down from the role after assuming the position in November last year. In a filing to the Singapore Exchange on Sunday, the financial services group said that its sponsor has conducted Jessie Sun May Gze's exit interview pursuant to the termination of her appointment as COO. Her last day with the company was Jan 31. She holds some 421.06 million shares in the company. Pine Capital shares closed flat at 0.1 Singapore cent on Friday.

Editor's Choice

BT_20190204_UWMBS4_3686527.jpg
Feb 4, 2019
Consumer

MBS' luxury mall rings out 2018 with record revenue of US$179m

BT_20190204_NRURA2_3686827.jpg
Feb 4, 2019
Garage

honestbee gets nod to pilot new industrial space concept

BP_Rolex_040219_3.jpg
Feb 4, 2019
Consumer

Luxury watch players subdued under cloud of uncertainty

Most Read

1 Military officer appointed A*Star's first CEO
2 Life after en bloc
3 World's biggest pension fund reports record US$136b loss amid market turmoil
4 Tulip Garden S$907m collective sale to Yanlord, MCL successfully completed
5 Brookvale Park's owners to get en bloc hongbao as sale is approved
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BT_20190204_UWMBS4_3686527.jpg
Feb 4, 2019
Consumer

MBS' luxury mall rings out 2018 with record revenue of US$179m

BT_20190204_NRURA2_3686827.jpg
Feb 4, 2019
Garage

honestbee gets nod to pilot new industrial space concept

BP_Rolex_040219_3.jpg
Feb 4, 2019
Consumer

Luxury watch players subdued under cloud of uncertainty

BT_20190204_RCCOL4_3686785.jpg
Feb 4, 2019
Stocks

Reason for cheer as Wall Street welcomes best Jan in 30 years

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening