You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

No Signboard 'inadvertently' conducted share buyback during black out period

Sun, Feb 03, 2019 - 7:54 PM
nishar@sph.com.sg@Nisha_BT

NO Signboard Holdings' chief executive Lim Yong Sim inadvertently instructed the company’s broker to buy back shares of the seafood restaurant operator during a trading restriction period, the company said in response to a Singapore Exchange query.

The company said it had held its annual general meeting on the morning of Jan 31 to approve the company’s share buyback mandate.

 Mr Lim later instructed the company’s broker, UOB Kay Hian, to queue to buy the shares at a price of up to S$0.14 each. By 12.12pm on Jan 31, about 1.07 million shares were purchased.

“This was an honest mistake on the part of Mr Lim as he did not notice that the share purchase at prices of up to $0.14 exceeded the 5 per cent cap above the average closing price of the last five days permitted under the share buyback mandate of $0.1226 as at 31 January 2019,’’ the company explained. On Jan 31, the stock surged nearly 24 per cent to S$0.15, prompting the SGX query and soon after, a trading halt from the restaurant operator. 

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

As the company had not held its its audit committee and board meetings to approve its results for the three months ended Dec 31, 2018, the shares purchase was carried out during the black-out period, during which dealing in the company’s securities was restricted. 

“In light of the above, the share purchase has inadvertently resulted in two breaches, that is, dealing in the shares of the company during the black-out period and the purchase of shares at a price which exceeded the share price cap,” the company said.In the wake of the breaches, No Signboard’s sponsor, RHT Capital, has directed Mr Lim to attend directors’ trainings to re-familiarise himself with the listing rules and other regulatory requirements. In addition, the company has been directed by the sponsor to develop and immediately implement a comprehensive internal policy and procedure on the share buyback process. 

Shares in No Signboard will resume trading on Monday.

Companies & Markets

As the A380 faces yet another crunch, airlines are moving on

SoftBank's Vision Fund in talks to invest US$1.5 bln in Chinese used car platform: sources

Gojek raises over US$1 billion as ride-hailing giants beef up their portfolios

Panel highlights recurrent lapses in IT controls, financial governance by govt agencies

Hyflux creditors asked to file proof of claims by Feb 15

SingPost's Q3 profit up 15.6% to S$50.2m

Editor's Choice

BT_20190202_PG1_NEW__3685591.jpg
Feb 2, 2019
Brunch

Life after en bloc

BT_20190202_GOJEK_3686437.jpg
Feb 2, 2019
Garage

Gojek raises over US$1 billion as ride-hailing giants beef up their portfolios

Feb 2, 2019
Garage

Firms storing health data can expect more consumer scrutiny

Most Read

1 Military officer appointed A*Star's first CEO
2 Life after en bloc
3 World's biggest pension fund reports record US$136b loss amid market turmoil
4 Tulip Garden S$907m collective sale to Yanlord, MCL successfully completed
5 Hyflux asks creditors to file proofs of claim by Feb 15
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BT_20190202_PG1_NEW__3685591.jpg
Feb 2, 2019
Brunch

Life after en bloc

Feb 2, 2019
Garage

Firms storing health data can expect more consumer scrutiny

BT_20190202_YOBROOK2_3686475.jpg
Feb 2, 2019
Real Estate

Brookvale Park's owners to get en bloc hongbao as sale is approved

BT_20190202_CHUANPOH_3686291.jpg
Feb 2, 2019
Government & Economy

Military man to be first A*Star CEO

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening