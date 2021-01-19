Stocks to watch: OUE C-Reit, SIA, SPH, BRC Asia, InnoTek, Silkroad Nickel

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Tuesday:

OUE Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OUE C-Reit): Its manager will divest a 50 per cent stake in OUE Bayfront property for an agreed value of S$1.27 billion, or S$3,170 per square foot, to a special-purpose vehicle managed by Allianz Real Estate. Net proceeds for the deal are expected to be S$262.6 million. Units of OUE C-Reit closed half a Singapore cent or 1.3 per cent lower at 38.5 cents on Monday, before the announcement.

Singapore Airlines (SIA): The national carrier can be the first vaccinated international airline of the world, as an exercise gets under way in the Republic to inoculate some 37,000 aviation and maritime frontline workers against the novel coronavirus. Minister for Transport Ong Ye Kung told the media on Monday that the exercise is a very important step towards reviving Singapore's air hub. SIA shares closed at S$4.28 on Monday, down S$0.11 or 2.5 per cent.

Singapore Press Holdings (SPH): The media and property group on Monday said it was hit by lower ad revenue in the first quarter to November as a result of Covid-19 disruptions. Digital circulation, however, saw double-digit growth rate. Shares of SPH ended flat at S$1.22 on Monday, before its Q1 business update.

BRC Asia: The mainboard-listed steel dealer has proposed to place up to 10 million shares at S$1.42 apiece to raise about S$13.7 million. The placement price represents about a 9.4 per cent discount to the volume-weighted average price of S$1.568 for trades done on the Singapore bourse on Jan 13. Shares of BRC Asia last traded at S$1.55 on Jan 13.

InnoTek: A Chinese subsidiary of the precision metal parts maker has suffered a cybersecurity breach, the mainboard-listed company said, adding that its information technology network in Singapore has not been compromised. InnoTek's shares closed flat at S$0.66 on Monday, before this announcement.

Silkroad Nickel: The Catalist-listed nickel-ore producer has entered into an exclusive term sheet with lithium-compound producer Ganfeng Lithium to tap the growing electric vehicle industry. Shares of Silkroad Nickel ended flat at S$0.43 on Monday, before this filing.

Hyphens Pharma International: The pharmaceutical and consumer healthcare group is set to expand its presence in South Korea by appointing JSPharma as an exclusive distributor of its pigment lightening cream. Shares of Hyphen Pharma ended Friday at 33.5 Singapore cents, down one cent or 2.9 per cent.

Nutryfarm International: A wholly-owned subsidiary of the mainboard-listed firm is selling 180 containers of durians to a China-based company for 117 million yuan (S$24 million). Shares of Nutryfarm gained 8.3 per cent or 3.5 Singapore cents to finish at 45.5 cents on Monday, before the announcement.

New Silkroutes Group: The mainboard-listed firm has inked an agreement with Huawei International to develop an artificial intelligence platform that can be used in genomics-driven healthcare. New Silkroutes shares rose 0.3 Singapore cent or 4 per cent to close at 7.8 cents on Monday, before this filing.