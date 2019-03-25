You are here

Home > Stocks

Stocks to watch: Sabana Reit, Sino Grandness, ASTI Holdings, New Silkroutes

Mon, Mar 25, 2019 - 8:36 AM

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their shares on Monday:

Sabana Reit: Sabana Reit's divestment of a Tuas industrial building is off for now after the purchaser did not obtain approvals from JTC, a condition for the sale. The buyer, Kim Soon Lee (Lim) Heavy Transport, is not prepared to further extend the long stop date, the Reit said in a statement to the Singapore Exchange (SGX) on Saturday. At end-September 2018, Sabana had proposed to sell the building at 1 Tuas Avenue 4 for S$11.18 million in cash, 52 per cent below the property's book value of S$23.3 million as at June 30. It was part of an effort to improve performance for unitholders by divesting non-performing or mature assets. Sabana Reit had expected the sale to be completed by the fourth quarter of its fiscal year ended Dec 31. Units in Sabana Reit closed on Friday at S$0.42, up half a Singapore cent or 1.21 per cent.

Sino Grandness Food Industry Group: Sino Grandness has entered into a placement agreement with JW Capital Group to raise net proceeds of around S$6.8 million to repay outstanding sums to Soleado Holdings and strengthen its financial and working capital. It plans to issue 170 million new shares at the issue price of S$0.04 per placement share, the Chinese canned vegetable and fruits producer said in a bourse filing on Monday before the market opened. The issue price represents a discount of 6.98 per cent to Sino Grandness' volume-weighted average price of S$0.043 for trades done on March 22. The placement is subject to certain conditions, including the in-principle approval of the Singapore Exchange. If these conditions are not satisfied within six months from the date of the placement agreement, the agreement will be terminated.

ASTI Holdings: ASTI Holdings has been granted an extension by the Singapore Exchange to release its financial statements for the year ended Dec 31, 2018 and plans to release its fiscal 2018 results by March 31 at the latest. The delay is due to an acquisition of Yumei Technologies Sdn Bhd, Yumei Reit Sdn Bhd and Pioneer Venture by its associate Advanced Systems Automation (ASA) on Dec 4. As ASA is an associate of the group, the group is required to take into account its investment in ASA through the equity method into its own financial statements. The counter last traded flat at 4.7 Singapore cents apiece on March 21. 

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

New Silkroutes Group: The healthcare and energy firm called for a trading halt on Monday morning, pending an announcement. New Silkroutes shares last traded at S$0.25 apiece on Friday, up 2 per cent, or 0.5 Singapore cent. 

Editor's Choice

BP_cbd_250319_2.jpg
Mar 25, 2019
Consumer

Technology could ease pain of rising costs on F&B earnings

BT_20190325_CCMOBIKE25TURN_3732795.jpg
Mar 25, 2019
Garage

oBike investor and local startup Anywheel make play for Mobike

BP_Treasure _250319_3.jpg
Mar 25, 2019
Real Estate

Treasure sells 272 units on launch weekend

Most Read

1 The Hyflux story so far
2 Kuok Group plans mall and 480 apartments on Pasir Ris site
3 HDB awards white site in Pasir Ris Central to Allgreen Properties, Kerry Properties tie-up
4 Pangolin Investment says exit offer for Challenger is too low
5 Li Ka-Shing's son stumbles in year since father’s retirement
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

BP_cbd_250319_2.jpg
Mar 25, 2019
Consumer

Technology could ease pain of rising costs on F&B earnings

BT_20190325_CCMOBIKE25TURN_3732795.jpg
Mar 25, 2019
Garage

oBike investor and local startup Anywheel make play for Mobike

BP_Treasure _250319_3.jpg
Mar 25, 2019
Real Estate

Treasure sells 272 units on launch weekend

Mar 25, 2019
Banking & Finance

Chinese-backed fintech poised to offer online advisory service for Singapore retail investors

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening