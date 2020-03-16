You are here

Stocks to watch: SIA, SGX, SIIC Environment, Biolidics, Tee International

Mon, Mar 16, 2020 - 9:05 AM
THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their shares on Monday:

Singapore Airlines (SIA): SIA is offering fee waivers and flexible rebooking for all customers, the flag carrier said late on Sunday night. Separately, in a Facebook post on Friday evening, the national carrier announced that it will cut flight capacity on selected routes to and from the United States. SIA shares fell S$0.14 or 1.9 per cent to close at S$7.20 on Friday, before its announcement on Facebook. 

Singapore Exchange (SGX): The bourse operator on Monday announced a S$5 million care package to provide support and relief measures amid the Covid-19 outbreak, to be parcelled out over a period of 12 months. About S$3.5 million will go into supporting Singapore-listed companies and SGX employees and contract staff. SGX shares closed at S$8.47 on Friday, down S$0.22 or 2.5 per cent. 

SIIC Environment: A subsidiary of the mainboard-listed water treatment firm has started commercial operation of a wastewater treatment plant project in Guangxi, China, SIIC Environment said on Monday. Meanwhile, another of its subsidiaries has been awarded seven operation and maintenance projects for other plants. The counter finished flat at 23.5 Singapore cents on Friday.

Biolidics: Catalist-listed cancer diagnostics company Biolidics on Monday said it will undertake a share placement to raise about S$3.1 million to fuel its business expansion and pursue new growth opportunities. Shares of Biolidics closed flat at 20.5 Singapore cents on Friday. 

Tee International: Mainboard-listed Tee International on Sunday said that it has implemented a slew of measures to tighten internal control policies and raise its level of corporate governance. The counter closed at 2.7 Singapore cents on Friday, down 0.1 cent or 3.6 per cent. 

HRnetGroup: The mainboard-listed recruitment specialist told The Business Times that it plans to tide over the Covid-19 storm by tapping demand for flexible staffing while hunting for M&A opportunities that diversify its revenue streams. HRnetGroup shares fell 2.5 Singapore cents or 5.1 per cent to end trading at 47 cents on Friday.

