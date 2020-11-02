Stocks to watch: Singtel, Wilmar, Yanlord, Mapletree NAC Trust, Hotel Grand

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their shares on Monday:

Singapore Telecommunications (Singtel): The telco on Monday said its wholly-owned unit Optus Mobile is planning to acquire the mobile service business of amaysim Australia for an estimated A$250 million (S$240 million) in cash. Singtel shares fell S$0.01 or 0.5 per cent to close at S$2.03 on Friday.

Wilmar International: The mainboard-listed agri-business group's net profit rose 20 per cent year on year to US$536.6 million for the third quarter. Wilmar also proposed a special dividend for its shareholders, to commemorate the market debut of its Chinese unit Yihai Kerry Arawana. Wilmar shares closed at S$4.04 on Friday prior to the results announcement, down S$0.01 or 0.3 per cent.

Yanlord Land Group: A joint venture of the Chinese property developer has acquired two prime residential integrated development sites in Jingan District of Shanghai for 4.2 billion yuan (S$859.8 million), it said in a bourse filing on Friday before market close. Yanlord shares ended flat at S$1.05.

Mapletree North Asia Commercial Trust (MNACT): The real estate investment trust (Reit) has acquired a half stake in Pinnacle Gangnam, a freehold office building in Seoul, for 229.4 billion won (S$276.4 million). MNACT units closed down 1.5 Singapore cents or 1.7 per cent to 87 cents on Friday, prior to the announcement.

Hotel Grand Central: The mainboard-listed hotelier has reached an agreement to sell a commercial building in New Zealand for NZ$60 million (S$54 million). The deal is expected to be completed on Nov 11. Hotel Grand Central shares closed flat at 92.5 Singapore cents on Friday, before this announcement.

Keppel Corp: Investor optimism gave the conglomerate's share price a boost on Friday, after it said it was back in the black for the July-September period versus the previous quarter's S$697.6 million net loss. Its shares ended S$0.12 or 2.8 per cent higher at S$4.39.

Nanofilm Technologies: The firm, which specialises in advanced materials and nanoproducts, made its mainboard debut on Friday. It ended the day at S$2.91, up 12.4 per cent or S$0.32 from its initial public offering price. The Business Times wrote on Monday that Nanofilm might turn out to be the most interesting stock to hit the local market in years.

Sembcorp Industries: The energy and urban development player has sold its entire stake in its water business in Panama, thus exiting the Panama market. The divestment resulted in a net gain of about S$21 million, Sembcorp said on Monday. Its shares finished at S$1.58 on Friday, down 3.1 per cent or S$0.05.

CapitaLand Retail China Trust (CRCT): The China mall Reit's tenants' sales have recovered 25.8 per cent quarter-on-quarter as Covid-19 restrictions ease, with third-quarter sales standing at 91.9 per cent of last year's, its manager said in a business update on Friday after trading hours. CRCT units lost S$0.05 or 4.1 per cent to close at S$1.17.

Frasers Hospitality Trust: Its distribution per stapled security fell 68.3 per cent to 1.3982 Singapore cents for the full year ended Sept 30, compared with the previous year. The counter closed at 40 Singapore cents on Friday, up 1.5 cents or 3.9 per cent, before the results were released.

ComfortDelGro: Singapore's Land Transport Authority (LTA) has awarded ride-hail service operator licences to ComfortDelGro, Grab, Gojek and Tada under the Point-to-Point Passenger Transport Industry Act. ComfortDelGro shares closed S$0.04 or 2.9 per cent lower at S$1.35 on Friday, before the announcement.

Qian Hu Corp: The ornamental fish service provider's new chief executive officer (CEO), Yap Kok Cheng, will replace Kenny Yap starting Jan 1, 2021. The incoming CEO told The Business Times he has an ambitious target to bring the company's revenue across the S$100 million mark. Shares of mainboard-listed Qian Hu closed flat at 16.5 Singapore cents on Friday.