Stocks to watch: ST Engg, DBS, CRCT, Singapore Airlines, SATS, Singtel

Wed, Nov 18, 2020 - 8:56 AM
THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Wednesday:

ST Engineering: It said on Wednesday morning it expects full-year revenue for 2020 to be close to the midpoint of its earlier guidance of a 5 to 15 per cent decline from 2019. It also announced on Tuesday evening that it will be reorganised into two main clusters from the new year - Commercial, and Defence & Public Security, which replace the sector-structure of Aerospace, Electronics, Land Systems and Marine. ST Engineering shares closed at S$3.80 on Tuesday, up S$0.02 or 0.5 per cent.

DBS: Lakshmi Vilas Bank may be amalgamated into DBS's India business, under a proposed scheme by the Reserve Bank of India. If approved, DBS will inject 2,500 crore rupees (S$463 million) into DBS Bank India Ltd to support the amalgamation. Separately, DBS announced a slew of new work practices as Singapore banks make flexi-work a permanent post-Covid-19 feature. DBS shares closed up 1.8 per cent or S$0.43 to S$24.65 on Tuesday, before the announcements.

CapitaLand Retail China Trust (CRCT): Its preferential offering has been priced at S$1.17, the bottom end of the indicative range, CRCT's manager said on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the private placement was upsized and carried an issue price of S$1.195. Trading in CRCT units was halted on Tuesday morning; the manager lifted the halt on Wednesday. The counter ended at S$1.28 on Monday.

Singapore Airlines (SIA), SATS: Travel and tourism-related stocks rose on Tuesday, as positive news from Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine trials boosted investor confidence. SIA shares closed at S$4.06, jumping 4.91 per cent or S$0.19, with 26 million shares changing hands. Meanwhile, shares of ground handler SATS climbed 2.76 per cent or S$0.11 to hit an eight-month high of S$4.10 on 9.8 million shares traded; the last time the counter reached this level was in March.

Singapore Telecommunications (Singtel): Arthur Lang, chief executive of Singtel's international business, said in an interview with The Business Times that the telco sees its digital bank bid as a timely push for its reinvention in Singapore and the region. The counter closed at S$2.35 on Tuesday, up 1.7 per cent or S$0.04.

Ellipsiz, Lum Chang Holdings: Engineering solutions firm Ellipsiz and the family that controls construction firm Lum Chang will make an offer for the remaining 57.3 per cent of the latter's shares at S$0.38 apiece, while keeping it listed. Trading in Ellipsiz and Lum Chang shares was halted at close to 11am on Tuesday and resumed at 4.17pm on the same day. Lum Chang gained S$0.03 to finish at S$0.38, while Ellipsiz was flat at 32.5 Singapore cents.

Trading halt: Broadway Industrial Group, which manufactures precision machined components, on Wednesday morning called for a trading halt, pending the release of an announcement. Its counter closed at 12.1 Singapore cents on Tuesday, up 1.7 per cent or 0.2 cent.

Stay up to date with The Business Times for