Stocks to watch: Top Glove, Yeo Hiap Seng, Civmec, Yunnan Energy, Stamford Land

Top Glove: Malaysian authorities lifted a month-long lockdown on dormitories housing Top Glove workers, Reuters reported on Monday evening. This comes after the firm reported the first death among its employees from Covid-19, and news that it had fired a whistleblower. The counter tumbled as much as S$0.13 or 5.7 per cent to S$2.15 on the Singapore bourse, before closing S$0.09 or 4 per cent lower at S$2.19 on Monday.

Yeo Hiap Seng: The beverage player said its wholly-owned indirect subsidiary in Malaysia has been served with three writs of summons from former distributors over claims amounting to about RM13.7 million (S$4.5 million). Shares of mainboard-listed Yeo Hiap Seng closed flat at S$0.78 on Monday.

Civmec Limited: The construction and engineering group said on Monday that it has secured multiple contracts worth A$140 million (S$141.1 million) in total. Shares of Civmec closed unchanged at S$0.39 on Monday.

Yunnan Energy International: The distributor of laboratory instruments and life science equipment is starting a new business in trading and supplying construction materials and medical devices. Shares of Yunnan Energy closed flat at 12.9 Singapore cents on Monday.

Stamford Land Corporation: The mainboard-listed hotel operator's deputy executive chairman and director Ow Cheo Guan has retired, it said on Monday. Shares of Stamford Land closed 1.5 Singapore cents or 4.8 per cent higher at 33 cents on Monday.

Renaissance United: The mainboard-listed utilities player on Monday said it expects to report a net loss for its half year ended Oct 31. Shares of Renaissance United closed unchanged at 0.2 Singapore cent, before the announcement.

NauticAWT: The firm on Monday said that it is now a cash company, following the sale of its subsidiary, and has one year to acquire a new business or risk being delisted. Shares of NauticAWT closed flat at 1.3 Singapore cents, before the announcement.