Stocks to watch: UOB, Keppel, Sembcorp, CapitaLand Mall Trust, UG Healthcare

Wed, Sep 09, 2020 - 8:56 AM
fiolam@sph.com.sg@FionaLamBT

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Wednesday:

UOB: The bank on Wednesday said it plans to issue US$600 million of 1.75 per cent subordinated notes due in 2031 and callable in 2026. The notes are intended to qualify as Tier 2 regulatory capital of UOB. The counter dropped S$0.08 or 0.4 per cent to finish Tuesday at S$19.45.

Keppel Corp: The conglomerate on Tuesday night said it will issue eight billion yen (S$103.5 million) worth of five-year notes, carrying a coupon of 0.88 per cent per annum. Keppel shares closed at flat at S$4.34 before the announcement.

Sembcorp Industries (SCI): Its shares will begin trading excluding their entitlements on Wednesday. As Sembcorp Marine (SMM) shares had closed at S$0.193 on Tuesday, SCI's stock could reasonably be expected to fall from its close at S$1.91 the same day. That being said, SCI also looks more attractive now without SMM weighing it down, especially when evaluated against some of its peers.

CapitaLand Mall Trust (CMT): The real estate investment trust has obtained a S$200 million sustainability-linked loan from UOB, converted from a revolving credit facility. CMT units finished Tuesday at S$1.97, down S$0.01 or 0.5 per cent, before the announcement.

UG Healthcare: The glove maker has started work on a new manufacturing facility in Malaysia that will boost its production capacity by 1.2 billion pieces of gloves per annum, it said after market close on Tuesday. Shares of Catalist-listed UG Healthcare rose S$0.10 or 4.1 per cent to end the day at S$2.55.

Sunningdale Tech: Fund manager Quarz Capital Asia is now deemed a substantial shareholder of mainboard-listed Sunningdale, with the purchase of 4,600 shares via a market transaction bumping its shareholding up to 5.001 per cent. Sunningdale shares lost S$0.01 or 0.8 per cent to close at S$1.23 on Tuesday, before the bourse filing.

Wing Tai Holdings: The mainboard-listed property and lifestyle company on Tuesday evening proposed to repurchase up to S$85 million worth of several series of notes, at prices ranging from 102.55 to 106 per cent of the principal amounts. The stock closed at S$1.79, up S$0.04 or 2.3 per cent.

SK Jewellery Group: The offeror for the Catalist-listed jeweller's shares has received irrevocable undertakings to accept its voluntary conditional cash offer, from shareholders representing more than 90 per cent of the company's shares. SK Jewellery gained 0.1 Singapore cent or 0.7 per cent to end at 14.9 cents, before the announcement.

